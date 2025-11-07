Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein,’ Vince Gilligan’s ‘Pluribus,’ Three Cheers for ‘Stumble,’ Making ‘Avatar’

Ken Woroner / Netflix

Frankenstein

Movie Premiere

It’s alive — again! Mary Shelley’s Gothic classic receives its umpteenth film adaptation and receives new life through the visual imagination of Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, who has long dreamed of this project. Borrowing the framework from Shelley and imagery from the iconic Universal movies that many associate with the legend, this version makes the soulful creature (Jacob Elordi, already getting Oscar buzz) even more human than its driven and doomed creator, Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac).

Apple TV

Pluribus

Series Premiere

My idea of happiness: a new series from Vince Gilligan, a master of the fascinatingly offbeat since his early days writing memorable episodes of The X-Files before creating Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. In the sci-fi-infused Pluribus, he channels The Twilight Zone in the story of Carol, a cynical writer of romantasy (which she considers “mindless crap”) who suddenly finds herself in a mystifying, changed world where she’s the only one in a perpetually bad mood. As Carol, Saul‘s brilliant Rhea Seehorn goes through many stages of rage and grief as she rebels against what she sees as an Invasion of the Body Snatchers-style conformity, pledging to return the world to its imperfectly fractious state. Like so many of the best series, it’s impossible to predict where Pluribus is going from episode to episode, but that makes the ride all the more memorable. Launches with two episodes. Don’t miss it. (Read the full review.)

Matt Miller/NBC

Stumble

Series Premiere 8:30/7:30c

NBC is becoming the network of the mockumentary. Having perfected the form in The Office, it will soon boast three comedies in that distinctive style: St. Denis Medical, the transfer of Peacock‘s Office offshoot The Paper (starting Monday), and this amusing send-up of competitive junior-college cheerleading teams. The spirited Jenn Lyon (Claws) gets the star vehicle many have long anticipated as determined Texas coach Courteney Potter. Forced out of her job at the championship Sammy Davis Senior Junior College, Courteney lands at the underdog Heådltston State Junior College in Oklahoma, where she assembles a motley crew whom she’ll try to inspire with her motto, “I can, I will, I must.” Taran Killam (High Potential) costars as her loving spouse, a football coach nursing a longtime head injury, with Kristin Chenoweth as her diminutive nemesis, Tammy Istiny (her surname a short-person’s joke), a former assistant coach who tries in vain not to gloat at her mentor’s misfortune. Think of this as The Bad News Bears with pom-poms.

Lightstorm Entertainment

Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films

Documentary Premiere

“Nothing about water is ever easy,” says filmmaker James Cameron, who took on one of the greatest challenges in his illustrious career with his Oscar-winning Avatar sequel The Way of Water, finding new ways to achieve performance capture underwater, among other innovations. A two-part documentary details the methods used to fuse cutting-edge technology with imagination, featuring actors including Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Zoe Saldaña marveling at what it took to pull off extended underwater scenes. Winslet calls it “the most extreme version of imagining. It was easier imagining an iceberg passing by (in Titanic).” The special features glimpses of the next sequel, Avatar: Fire & Ash, opening in theaters on December 19.

STARZ

Power Book IV: Force

Season Premiere 9/8c

The third and final season of the Power spinoff once again focuses on the rise of Chicago crime boss Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) as he seeks to become the city’s dominant drug kingpin. Won’t be easy with the feds and the Marquez Cartel squeezing him from both sides. But many have learned not to bet against lone wolf Tommy, the self-proclaimed “Santy Claus of powder.”

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: