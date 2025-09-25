‘Today’: Sheinelle Jones Thanks Katie Couric for Support After Husband’s Death

Sheinelle Jones revealed she received support from a former Today anchor in the wake of her husband Uche Ojeh’s death.

Katie Couric returned to the NBC morning show on Thursday, September 25, to promote her new PSA with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “I’m so happy to see you both,” she told Craig Melvin and Jones before giving the latter a special shout-out. “And Sheinelle, [I’m] so happy to see you.”

Jones went on to praise Couric, stating, “Life is nuts. The fact that we’re sitting here on this couch, I’m sitting on this couch with you. You’ve been a light for me and you’ve been a light for this country.”

Towards the end of the interview, Jones thanked Couric for making time to “be there for folks like me, who will call you, and you just keep me tight.” Couric replied, “I’m so happy you’re doing well and I’m so grateful that we’ve developed a friendship.”

Jones went on to quip, “Who would’ve thunk?” before leaning in to share a hug with Couric.

Jones’ husband died at the age of 45 of the brain cancer glioblastoma in May. She and Ojeh, who wed in 2007, shared three kids — son Kayin, 16, and twins Clara and Uche Jr., 13. Couric also lost a spouse to cancer, as her first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer at the age of 42 in 1998. The pair shared two daughters — Ellie, 34, and Caroline, 29. Couric went on to wed John Molner in 2014.

Couric paid tribute to Ojeh via Instagram shortly after his death. “Sending so much love, support and sympathy to @sheinelle_o following the loss of her beloved husband Uche after a valiant struggle with glioblastoma,” she captioned a photo of Jones and her husband on May 23. “Uche was 47 years old. My heart is breaking for her and their three children. Please hold them in your hearts. Love you Sheinelle. 💔.”

Jones and Couric’s time on Today did not overlap, as Jones joined the series as a weekend anchor in 2014 before becoming a third hour of Today cohost in 2019. Couric, meanwhile, was a mainstay on Today from 1991 to 2006. She went on to found her own media company, Katie Couric Media, in 2017.

Since her Today exit, Couric has continued to be an advocate for colorectal cancer research and awareness. She co-founded the National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance and launched the Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health in honor of her late husband. Couric is also one of the creators of the charity organization Stand Up to Cancer.

On Today, Couric debuted her new PSA with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance about the importance of getting screened. The PSA, also created by Ryan Reynolds‘ production company, Maximum Effort, sees Couric spoof Sydney Sweeney‘s viral American Eagle ad by getting a colonoscopy dressed in denim.

“Speaking of genes, did you know that the majority of people who develop colon cancer are not genetically predisposed to the disease? That’s why doctors recommend everyone 45 and older get checked. Mine are televised,” Couric says in the ad. A voiceover adds, “Katie Couric gets regular screenings. And if you’re 45 or older, you should too.”

