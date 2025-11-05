Chris Cuomo Reacts to Brother Andrew’s Crushing Election Loss Live On-Air

What To Know Chris Cuomo reacted live to his brother Andrew Cuomo’s loss in the New York City mayoral race, stating that Andrew is “not what Democrats want right now.”

Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, won the mayoral election with over 50% of the vote, defeating Andrew Cuomo by more than 10 percentage points.

Mamdani’s upset victory drew praise from prominent figures like Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton, and Lupita Nyong’o, who celebrated his campaign’s focus on representing working people.

Moments after Zohran Mamdani was projected to win New York City’s mayoral election on Tuesday night (November 4), NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo was forced to announce the news live on air in his role as anchor. He then pivoted to give his thoughts on why his brother, Andrew Cuomo, lost the vote.

Speaking during NewsNation’s election coverage, Chris said people need to look at “why” this happened. “Even I can see what this is about,” he stated. “Of course, I wanted my brother to win. I believe in my brother. I think he’s a tremendous operator within government, but he’s not what Democrats want right now in their party.”

He continued, “That’s the one-line analysis: The Democrat was going to win in New York City. But the type of Democrat and what they want, I do believe there’s a metaphor here as a reaction to MAGA, and this is what we’ll see in the midterms.”

Chris, sporting a mustache, went on to say, “I believe [President Trump] and his people are looking at this race because they see what can beat them in the midterms… It is MAGA on the other side with more people and more intensity than we saw with MAGA.”

Mamdani, who ran for New York City mayor as a Democratic Socialist, was declared the victor after garnering more than 50 per cent of the vote by 9:30 pm ET, putting him more than 10 percentage points ahead of Andrew, who ran as an Independent.

After the result was called, several high profile figures offered congratulations to Mamdani, including Senator Bernie Sanders, who wrote on X, “Starting at 1% in the polls, @ZohranKMamdani pulled off one of the great political upsets in modern American history.”

Sanders added, “Yes. We CAN create a government that represents working people and not the 1%. I look forward to working with Zohran as he builds a city that works for all.”

Former President Bill Clinton wrote, “Congratulations @ZohranKMamdani on your election as the next Mayor of New York City. I’m wishing you success as you work to transform the passion of your campaign into building a better, fairer, more affordable New York.”

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o also celebrated Mamdani’s victory, resharing the new mayor’s winning post on her Instagram Story and writing “Yup!!!!!,” followed by arm flexing emojis.