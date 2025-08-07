NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo Roasted After Falling for AOC-Sydney Sweeney Deepfake

Martin Holmes
Comments
Chris Cuomo and AOC
NewsNation YouTube; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Cuomo

 More

Chris Cuomo made an on-air apology to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday night (August 6) after getting into an online argument with the Democratic Congresswoman over a deepfake video.

Earlier in the day, Cuomo fell for a spoof A.I. video, which saw the US representative for New York’s 14th congressional district calling out Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle jeans commercial on the floor of Congress.

“Sydney Sweeney looks like an Aryan goddess,” the fake Ocasio-Cortez says in the video. “And the American Eagle campaign is blatant Nazi propaganda.” She also uses terms like “sultry little temptress,” “Canadian tuxedo,” and “bouncy little fun bags.”

While most recognized the video as blatantly fake, Cuomo took it seriously, retweeting the clip on his X account and writing, “Nothing about Hamas or people burning jews cars…but Sweeney jeans ad? Deserved time on floor of congress? What happened to this party? Fight for small business…not for small culture wars.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the now-deleted post, telling Cuomo, “This is a deepfake dude. Please use your critical thinking skills. At this point you’re just reposting Facebook memes and calling it journalism.”

The spat continued, with the NewsNation host acknowledging his mistake while continuing to prod at Ocasio-Cortez. “You are correct… that was a deepfake (but it really does sound like you). Thank you for correcting,” he said.

“I’m going to assume you were trying to reply to me and burped this tweet into the ether instead. You seem to struggle with knowing how to write an apology. Do you need help? Maybe you should call someone,” Ocasio-Cortez fired back.

The back-and-forth went on until Cuomo eventually apologized on-air later in the day on his primetime NewsNation broadcast. “You listening? I was wrong,” he stated. “I was tweeting today and saw a clip of AOC saying that Sydney Sweeney ad was racist. And so I replied to it, and I said, ‘Why do you care about this and ignore what matters most?”

Fox News' Jesse Watters Creeps People Out With Sydney Sweeney & Barron Trump Prediction
Related

Fox News' Jesse Watters Creeps People Out With Sydney Sweeney & Barron Trump Prediction

He continued, “Why in all the times that you’ve called on Israel to stop why have you never told Hamas to stop? Told Hamas to surrender? Why would you ignore the St. Louis attack on that Jewish guy who had his car bombed?’”

“AOC tweeted back and said, ‘Dude, that’s a deepfake, that Sydney Sweeney ad. You suck,’ in so many words. And she was right. They got me. AI. It was really good, and it did seem like something she would say, but it wasn’t her,” Cuomo added. “So I thanked AOC for correcting me.”

Social media users blasted Cuomo for believing the video, with one X user writing, “OH MY GAWD. I’m just seeing the video for the first time. It’s unbelievable he could believe that!! It’s so obvious this is satire.”

“There’s no way he thought that video was real omg,” said another.

“Omfg he thought this was real?! I am actually astonished at his stupidity,” another added.

Another wrote, “Chris is now a gullible troll.”

Cuomo, Weeknights, 8/7 c, NewsNation

Cuomo

Chris Cuomo




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend Women In Cinema during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 at Jeddah Yacht Club on December 06, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
1
Catherine Zeta-Jones Makes Rare Comments About Michael Douglas Marriage
Bill Wichrowski (R), captain of the 'KodiaK' and Captain Derrick Ray (L)on the Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch attend the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
2
‘Deadliest Catch’: Why Isn’t Wild Bill Wichrowski on Season 21?
'Special Forces' Season 4 Cast
3
Kody Brown, Jussie Smollett & More Join ‘Special Forces’ Season 4 Cast
House Hunters couple
4
‘House Hunters’ Couple With 30-Year Age-Gap Hits Back at Critics After HGTV Episode
Ryan Seacrest
5
How Much Is Ryan Seacrest Making on ‘Wheel of Fortune’? His Net Worth Revealed