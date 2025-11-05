‘Power Book IV: Force’ Sneak Peek: Diamond Hits Tommy With an Ultimatum in Season 3 Premiere (VIDEO)

  • Power Book IV: Force returns for Season 3 on November 7.
  • In TV Insider’s exclusive preview, Diamond confronts Tommy over Mireya.
  • At the end of Season 2, Mireya was kidnapped by her own brother (and Tommy’s enemy), Miguel.

Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is known for always having everything handled, but could his love for Mireya (Carmela Zumbado) distract him from sticking to his business with Diamond (Isaac Keys)? In TV Insider’s exclusive preview of the Season 3 premiere of Power Book IV: Force, airing November 7, Diamond doesn’t hesitate to confront Tommy about his concerns.

Tommy thinks the business is in check, but Diamond calls him out. “I know about you and Mireya, Tommy,” Diamond says to his business partner. Tommy plays it cool and asks Diamond what he knows.

Diamond accuses Tommy of holding back because he doesn’t want to “start s**t” with Miguel (Manuel Eduardo Ramirez), Mireya’s brother. “I will crush that motherf**ker,” an angry Tommy claps back.

Tommy promises that his “personal life ain’t gonna be a problem when it comes to our business.” Diamond believes it’s “already a problem.” Tommy swears that he’ll “handle it,” but Diamond’s not so sure.

Joseph Sikora and Isaac Keys in 'Power Book IV: Force' Season 3

STARZ

He thinks Tommy did him “dirty” by not filling him in about his relationship with Mireya. “If you continue to keep me in the dark, our business ain’t gonna last,” Diamond warns.

“Is that a threat?” Tommy snaps. Diamond refuses to hold back. “I’m spitting facts. No more lies. No more hiding s**t from me or I walk,” Diamond tells his partner.

Sikora previously teased to TV Insider that Tommy’s dynamic with Diamond remains complicated in the third and final season. “The relationship between Tommy and Diamond is really fraught because how much can he trust him? How much allegiance truly lies in Diamond’s DNA with his own brother? In a triangle, there’s always one person who loses out,” Sikora explained. “I think we really play a great game of chess with these triangles this season because one person certainly misses out in each triangle, but I think our audience will be surprised on who that person is.”

Power Book IV: Force, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, November 7, STARZ

