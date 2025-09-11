Keith Bynum Recalls Leaning on Egypt Sherrod Amid Rift With ‘Rock the Block’ Producer

As Bargain Block comes to an end, Keith Bynum is opening up about his ups and downs on HGTV over the years.

In an interview with People published on Thursday, September 11, Bynum revealed that he had a rocky experience competing on Rock the Block. “There were several times with Rock the Block that I butted heads with a certain producer to the point I had called and asked around if I had screwed my career up,” the TV personality shared, noting that he felt the producer had “it out for me.”

Bynum and his partner, Evan Thomas, competed in Seasons 3 and 5 of Rock the Block in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Though he didn’t specify the timeline of the rift, Bynum revealed he found support in the show’s host, Ty Pennington, Farmhouse Fixer‘s Jonathan Knight, and Married to Real Estate‘s Egypt Sherrod.

“There have been many times that Egypt or Ty or Jonathan, like all these people, have kindly offered us help and guidance, condolences,” Bynum told the outlet, adding, “Egypt was my shoulder to cry on for a little bit.”

In particular, Bynum said he leaned on Sherrod in “those moments you realize that you’re going through something that almost no one else in the country could understand except for this small group of people. And you know, there are some that are amazing and some that are, like, I’m probably not gonna answer that call.”

The pair recently went through a difficult shared experience, as their respective HGTV series got the axe in June. Bargain Block and Married to Real Estate are among several of the network’s recently-cancelled series, including Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

“Ninety-five percent of it was very smooth sailing,” Bynum told the outlet of his HGTV experience. “We had a fantastic team on the ground [while filming Bargain Block] that we got along with. They were our best friends.”

He went on to add, “We’re proud of what we’ve done here and how we’ve grown.”

Following the show’s cancellations, Sherrod — who competed against Bynum and Thomas with her husband, Mike Jackson, in Season 3 of Rock the Block — supported Bynum in the comments of his June 26 Instagram post.

“Today is a great day to let go of the anger and hurt of the past. 🥳,” Bynum captioned a series of beach pics. Underneath the photos, Sherrod replied, “Indeed it is!! Anger and hurt are part of sitting in the ashes, a necessary and understandable part of the process. But once we clear the rubble, we can build back better!!! Onward and upward my friend. The world is still watching and cheering us all on!! ❤️❤️.”

Bargain Block wrapped up its four-season run on HGTV on Wednesday, September 10. Married to Real Estate concluded its fourth and final season back in May.