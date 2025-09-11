Keith Bynum Recalls Leaning on Egypt Sherrod Amid Rift With ‘Rock the Block’ Producer

Paige Strout
Comments
Keith Bynum in May 2024; Egypt Sherrod in July 2025.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD; Derek White/Getty Images for Sports Power Brunch

As Bargain Block comes to an end, Keith Bynum is opening up about his ups and downs on HGTV over the years.

In an interview with People published on Thursday, September 11, Bynum revealed that he had a rocky experience competing on Rock the Block. “There were several times with Rock the Block that I butted heads with a certain producer to the point I had called and asked around if I had screwed my career up,” the TV personality shared, noting that he felt the producer had “it out for me.”

Bynum and his partner, Evan Thomas, competed in Seasons 3 and 5 of Rock the Block in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Though he didn’t specify the timeline of the rift, Bynum revealed he found support in the show’s host, Ty Pennington, Farmhouse Fixer‘s Jonathan Knight, and Married to Real Estate‘s Egypt Sherrod.

“There have been many times that Egypt or Ty or Jonathan, like all these people, have kindly offered us help and guidance, condolences,” Bynum told the outlet, adding, “Egypt was my shoulder to cry on for a little bit.”

In particular, Bynum said he leaned on Sherrod in “those moments you realize that you’re going through something that almost no one else in the country could understand except for this small group of people. And you know, there are some that are amazing and some that are, like, I’m probably not gonna answer that call.”

'Rock the Block,' Season 3 Cast - Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod, Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum, host Ty Pennington, Jenny and Dave Marrs

HGTV

The pair recently went through a difficult shared experience, as their respective HGTV series got the axe in June. Bargain Block and Married to Real Estate are among several of the network’s recently-cancelled series, including Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

“Ninety-five percent of it was very smooth sailing,” Bynum told the outlet of his HGTV experience. “We had a fantastic team on the ground [while filming Bargain Block] that we got along with. They were our best friends.”

'Bargain Block' Stars Reveal When They Learned About Cancellation
Related

'Bargain Block' Stars Reveal When They Learned About Cancellation

He went on to add, “We’re proud of what we’ve done here and how we’ve grown.”

Following the show’s cancellations, Sherrod — who competed against Bynum and Thomas with her husband, Mike Jackson, in Season 3 of Rock the Blocksupported Bynum in the comments of his June 26 Instagram post.

“Today is a great day to let go of the anger and hurt of the past. 🥳,” Bynum captioned a series of beach pics. Underneath the photos, Sherrod replied, “Indeed it is!! Anger and hurt are part of sitting in the ashes, a necessary and understandable part of the process. But once we clear the rubble, we can build back better!!! Onward and upward my friend. The world is still watching and cheering us all on!! ❤️❤️.”

Bargain Block wrapped up its four-season run on HGTV on Wednesday, September 10. Married to Real Estate concluded its fourth and final season back in May.

Bargain Block - HGTV

Bargain Block where to stream

Married to Real Estate - HGTV

Married to Real Estate where to stream

Rock the Block - HGTV

Rock the Block where to stream

Bargain Block

Married to Real Estate

Rock the Block

Egypt Sherrod

Keith Bynum




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jimmy Kimmel on Charlie Kirk
1
Jimmy Kimmel Urges to Stop ‘Angry Finger-Pointing’ After Charlie Kirk Shooting
BIG BROTHER August 31, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Rachel Reilly. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
2
‘Big Brother’: Rachel Reilly Shares If She Would Be Loyal to Keanu
Rossif Sutherland in Murder in a Small Town
3
‘Murder in a Small Town’ Season 2: New Cases, Karl & Cassandra, and More
Charlie Kirk and Matthew Dowd
4
MSNBC Analyst Speaks Out After Getting Fired Over Charlie Kirk Comments
'Severance,' 'The Pitt,' 'Matlock'
5
2025 Emmy Predictions: Drama