What To Know The schedule for Season 28 of The Voice has changed amid NBC’s updated fall programming.

The show will air in a new time slot beginning with the Monday, November 3, episode.

This schedule change comes amid the Knockout Rounds, where the coaches have to make tough eliminations on their teams.

The Voice has been undergoing various schedule changes during Season 28, and amid the Knockout Rounds, there’s another update. When the season premiered in September, it was airing on Mondays for two hours and Tuesdays for one hour.

As the weeks went on, some of the Tuesday episodes were extended to be two hours, as well. However, at the end of October, NBC began airing NBA basketball games on Tuesday nights, so The Voice switched to airing once a week in a two-hour time slot on Mondays.

Now, the network has more programming to air on Monday nights, so the schedule is shifting once more. Beginning on Monday, November 3, The Voice will only air for one hour, beginning at 9/8c, on Monday nights.

It’s unclear how long the one-hour time slot will last, but the November 3 and November 10 episodes are both confirmed to be in the 9/8c time slot. These episodes will feature the continuation of the Knockout Rounds. By the end of the Knockouts, each coach will only have four artists left on their teams for the Playoffs.

With the NBA basketball schedule, The Voice is not expected to return to Tuesday nights until its finale, which is rumored to be on Tuesday, December 16. The show always has a two-part finale, with the finalists performing on Monday night and the results being revealed on Tuesday night.

The first three Knockout Round performances aired during the second half of the October 27 episode. In this round, the artists are paired up by their coaches for head-to-head battles. Each contestant gets to pick their own song to sing, with their coaches selecting one to move on. There are no Steals or Saves in the Knockouts, so the coaches’ decisions are final.

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC