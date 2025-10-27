What To Know The Battle Rounds ended and Knockout Rounds began on the October 27 episode of The Voice.

Michael Bublé used the final Steal to save an aspiring singer, while standout performances led to Battle and Knockout wins for others.

The teams were mentored by Zac Brown and Joe Walsh in the Knockouts.

[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from The Voice Season 28, Episode 10.]

The Monday, October 27, episode of The Voice was a pivotal moment in the show, as the coaches completed their teams for the Knockout Rounds and then that portion of the competition began.

The episode began with the final four Battle Round performances. Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé then each went into the Knockouts with eight artists who were paired for a head-to-head performance, with their coach choosing one to move on to the Live Playoffs.

Scroll down for a recap of all of the night’s performances and to see where the teams stand after one night of Knockouts.

Ralph Edwards vs Jerrell Melton (Team Snoop)

The night began with Snoop’s final Battle Round pairing between Ralph Edwards and Jerrell Melton. The guys performed a powerful version of “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims.

“Jerrell, I love your voice. It’s really pure, really clean,” Horan gushed. “Ralph, your energy you exude, the power, the rasp … it’s aggressive, but it’s controlled.” McEntire said the performance was “so good,” but noted that she’d choose Jerrell as the winner.

Bublé said, “Jerrell, you really made it yours. That gorgeous smoothness…you have such a wonderful instrument.” He also told Ralph that he will “go far” on the show. Snoop called both guys “superstars,” but ultimately chose Ralph as the winner.

“There’s just something special about Ralph. He has a voice like no other,” the rapper confirmed.

Shan Scott vs. Peyton Kyle (Team Reba)

For their Battle Round performance, Team Reba’s Shan Scott and Peyton Kyle sang “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

Bublé called the performance “unbelievable,” and praised McEntire for always finding the diamond in the rough with her one-chair turns. “Peyton, your voice is clinical, dude,” Bublé continued. “You have complete control, incredible range. Shan, you have one of those voices that’s so distinct. If I had to choose today, I’d say Peyton would be my choice.”

Snoop noted that Peyton “sounded a little nervous” at first, but was “locked and loaded” by the time he caught on. He said he “loves” Shan’s voice as well. Meanwhile, Horan raved over Peyton’s “precision,” but said that he hears “so much of all my favorite music of all time” in Shan’s voice, which was why he would lean towards her.

McEntire ultimately chose Peyton as the winner, explaining, “His vocal range is incredible. I love the breaks in his voice. What a powerhouse.”

Teo Ramdel vs. Elias Gomez (Team Bublé)

For Team Bublé’s final Battle, Teo Ramdel and Elias Gomez sang a “Die With a Smile” duet.

Bublé picked Teo as the winner, explaining, “Teo reminds me a lot of a younger Luis Miguel. He has a little bit of everything. It’s a little bit sexy, a little bit sweet.”

DEK of Hearts vs. Jack Austin (Team Niall)

DEK of Hearts and Jack Austin were the final performance of the Battle Rounds. The Team Niall artists paired up for a performance of “I Will Wait” by Mumford & Sons.

McEntire applauded DEK of Hearts’ harmonies and said she was “totally entertained” by the whole performance. Bublé pointed out that DEK of Hearts “bring something to the show that no one else has,” said he would choose them because “there’s nothing else like it.”

Horan was pleased with what he saw and called it “full on entertainment,” making sure to note that DEK of Hearts is very skilled for harmonizing in three parts the way they do. “Jack, the way you made that song your own, it felt like you were the lead singer out there doing your thing. Your vocal performance was perfect,” he added.

In the end, he picked DEK of Hearts as the winners. “I’ve never had a trio. I come from a band and how to make a big harmony is part of my world,” he explained. Luckily, Jack got to stick around, too, as Bublé used his Steal to save him. “Jack showed way too much potential for me to not use my Steal,” he confirmed.

At the end of the Battle Rounds, this is where the teams stood:

SNOOP DOGG

Yoshihanaa

Natala Albertini (save)

Kenny Iko

Toni Lorene

Lauren Anderson

Mindy Miller

Carolina Rodriguez (steal)

Ralph Edwards

REBA MCENTIRE

Aaron Nichols

Austin Gilbert (steal)

Ryan Mitchell

Cori Kennedy

Aubrey Nicole (save)

Leyton Robinson

Conrad Khalil

Peyton Kyle

NIALL HORAN

Dustin Dale Gaspard

Sadie Dahl (steal)

Kayleigh Clark

Liam Von Elbe

Aiden Ross

Ava Nat (save)

Kirbi

DEK of Hearts

MICHAEL BUBLÉ

Jazz McKenzie

Trinity (save)

Rob Cole

Max Cooper III

Marty O’Reilly

Max Chambers

Teo Ramdel

Jack Austin (steal)

In the Knockouts, Team Reba and Team Niall were mentored by Joe Walsh, while Team Bublé and Team Snoop were mentored by Zac Brown.

Aubrey Nicole vs. Leyton Robinson (Team Reba)

The Knockouts began with performances from Aubrey Nicole, who sang “I’m Gonna Love You Through It” by Martina McBride, and Leyton Robinson, who performed “I Could Use a Love Song” by Maren Morris.

Bublé raved over Leyton’s “really distinct, unique voice” and said he had “goosebumps” during Aubrey’s emotional performance, which he called “stunning.” Snoop agreed that Aubrey’s performance “hit me in the heart,” while Horan said her performance was “believable from the second you opened your mouth.”

McEntire applauded Leyton from taking direction from Joe Walsh well, and she got emotional while recalling her stepson Brandon Blackstock‘s death from cancer while speaking to Aubrey. In the end, Aubrey, who was also McEntire’s Battle Round Save, was the winner.

Kenny Iko vs. Ralph Edwards (Team Snoop)

Team Snoop’s Kenny Iko and Ralph Edwards hit the stage with performances of “There Goes My Baby” by Usher and “Dive” by Ed Sheeran, respectively.

Horan called Kenny “one of a kind” and told Ralph he could “easily win this show” with his voice. McEntire said Kenny looked like a “seasoned veteran” on stage and told Ralph, “What a voice. It comes from your toenails. It’s just incredible.”

Snoop noted that Kenny is a “superstar,” but ultimately picked Ralph as the winner of the Knockout. “You did everything that Zac told you and the things I told you, as well,” he added. “Not so aggressive, but let us see the other side to show us you have many pages in this book of yours.”

Ava Nat vs. Sadie Dahl (Team Niall)

Horan’s Save, Ava Nat, and Steal, Sadie Dahl, went head-to-head with performances of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” by Olivia Newton-John and “Too Good at Goodbyes” by Sam Smith.

McEntire called the performances “absolutely fantastic,” while Bublé praised Sadie’s vibrato and Ava’s tone. “The thing I appreciated is the fact that you can, but you didn’t,” he also told Ava. “You have the confidence to restrain yourself. I think I would give you the edge today.”

Snoop, however, said he would “lean towards” Sadie, who was on his team before Horan stole her in the Battles.

“I thought that was amazing from both of you ladies,” Horan said, before choosing Ava as the winner. He explained his reasoning, adding, “Ava is the most consistent one we have on the show. Every time she comes out and gives a shadow-proof performance. Her ability to tell a story is insane.”

Here’s where the teams stand so far after Night 1 of the Knockouts:

TEAM REBA Aubrey Nicole (save)

TEAM SNOOP Ralph Edwards

TEAM NIALL Ava Nat (save)

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC