Does the New ‘AHS’ Teaser Music Give a Big Clue About Season 13 Theme?

What To Know Ryan Murphy revealed the cast for American Horror Story Season 13, featuring returning stars like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, and newcomer Ariana Grande.

The teaser trailer uses the song “I’ll Be Seeing You,” which has a rumored connection to NASA’s farewell to the Mars rover Opportunity.

Will there be a connection to other AHS seasons?

On October 31, Ryan Murphy confirmed the new cast of American Horror Story Season 13, and it is nothing short of spellbinding, but is there a hidden message in the song that accompanied the teaser?

In the Instagram post, the mastermind behind AHS unveiled a stacked roster of returning icons and fresh blood: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, newcomer Ariana Grande, and the biggest shock of all, Jessica Lange, who had famously sworn she was done with the franchise.

In the teaser trailer posted on Instagram, the song that accompanies the news is “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Vera Lynn (but made famous by Billie Holiday), which includes the lyrics:

I’ll find you in the morning sun,

And when the night is new,

I’ll be looking at the moon,

But I’ll be seeing you.

However, there is an unusual connection between this song and a real moment in history. When the Mars rover Opportunity was nearing its end, a now-famous line circulated online: “My battery is low and it is getting dark.” Though often mistaken for the rover’s actual final words, the phrase was a tweet created by journalist Jacob Margolis to summarize the data it transmitted as it lost power during a massive Martian dust storm, a haunting metaphor for the end of its 15-year mission.

It is widly believed that in response to the transmission, NASA sent one last message to Opportunity before declaring it dead. It said, “I’ll find you in the morning sun. And when the night is new, I’ll be looking at the moon, but I’ll be seeing you.”

Though the rover did not send “My battery is low…” message, nor did NASA publicly confirm broadcasting “I’ll Be Seeing You” as the formal final sign-off, it is still widely believed.

Is there a connection between the two events? Could American Horror Story be preparing to throw us back into a world of both witches AND aliens, tying Coven to the Asylum storyline? The franchise is no stranger to crossovers between seemingly unrelated seasons, so this could be a hint at what’s still to come.

Or perhaps Murphy just thinks the song fits the announcement. Only time will tell.

American Horror Story, Season 13, Series to premiere on October 31, 2026, FX and Hulu