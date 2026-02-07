What To Know Olympic skier and actor Gus Kenworthy posted an anti-ICE message written in urine in the snow on Instagram.

Kenworthy’s post comes amid congressional debate over Department of Homeland Security funding, with Democrats demanding increased oversight and restrictions on ICE and CBP operations.

Neither the British Olympic Association nor the International Olympic Committee expressed concern over Kenworthy’s post, as it did not reference Team GB and was made outside the Olympic environment.

It’s safe to say the U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement has Gus Kenworthy pissed off.

On Thursday, the Olympic skier and American Horror Story alum posted an Instagram photo of the words “F*** ICE” written in yellow letters in snow between two skis.

In his next Instagram update, Kenworthy said those words were written in urine. (He didn’t confirm that he himself did the peeing, however.)

In the caption to the “F*** ICE” image, Kenworthy urged followers to as their senators to refuse supporting any Department of Homeland Security funding agreement that does not meaningfully rein in ICE and Border Patrol. The athlete also provided a sample script for such a phone call.

“Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough,” the sample script reads. “We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power.”

The script also calls for senators to “demand real guardrails and accountability — including getting ICE and [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] out of our communities, ending blank-check funding for brutality, and establishing clear limits on warrantless arrests, profiling, and enforcement at sensitive locations like schools and hospitals.”

The Hill reported on Friday, February 6, that senators on both sides of the aisle expect DHS funding to lapse at the end of next week amid Republican pushback to Democratic demands for ICE and CBP restrictions.

On Wednesday, Democratic leaders in Congress issued a letter with 10 formal demands, including a stop on DHS officers conducting searches and interrogations based on racial profiling, a ban on ICE and immigration enforcement agents wearing masks, and a requirement that agents use body cameras for accountability, according to The Guardian.

“The American people rightfully expect their elected representatives to take action to rein in ICE and ensure no more lives are lost,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in the letter.

Kenworthy is competing in freestyle skiing for Great Britain, his mother’s birthplace, at the ongoing 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan–Cortina. He previously won silver in the men’s slopestyle freestyle skiing event while competing on Team USA at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

His “F*** ICE” post doesn’t have British Olympic Association officials concerned, since it does not reference Team GB and it was posted outside the Olympic environment, according to the Press Association.

And the International Olympic Committee isn’t concerned either. “During the Olympic Games, all participants have the opportunity to express their views as per the athlete expression guidelines,” a spokesperson for the organization said. “The IOC does not regulate personal social media posts.”

In addition to his career on the slopes, Kenworthy starred as Chet Clancy in American Horror Story: 1984, guest-starred in Will & Grace, acted in the films 80 for Brady and Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, and competed in the first season of Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test.