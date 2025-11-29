What To Know Words + Music is a four-part MGM+ series where renowned singer-songwriters narrate their life stories and creative journeys through intimate performances.

The premiere episode features John Legend, who reflects on his musical evolution, personal inspirations, and breakthrough with his debut album Get Lifted.

Upcoming episodes will spotlight Elvis Costello, Alanis Morissette, and Sheryl Crow, each sharing personal insights and performances in the series.

Singer-songwriters tend to be great storytellers, so it’s no surprise when they turn out to be awfully good at narrating their life stories through music. That’s the case in Words + Music, a captivating four-part series on MGM+ based on Audible’s audio collection, each week featuring performers holding court on an intimate soundstage.

The series kicks off with EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner John Legend describing his creative process and evolution, declaring, “When the words and the music are a perfect match, the combination feels inevitable, kind of like a good marriage.” His program includes a tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen — “the fire to my ice” — but mostly features songs from his breakthrough first album, Get Lifted, which was released on his 26th birthday in December 2004.

Raised like so many R&B and soul artists in the music traditions of church gospel, Legend honed his craft through advantageous collaborations with Lauryn Hill and Kanye West, changing his name from John Stephens to the more aspirational Legend at the urging of a poet before landing his first record deal. “It was time for me to stop hedging my bets and have faith in myself,” he tells his rapt and appreciative audience.

Future installments feature Elvis Costello (December 14), Alanis Morissette (December 21) and Sheryl Crow (December 7), who notes at the start of her set, “A well-made song will take you places that you would never expect to go and keep you company down a lot of roads.”

These musical journeys are highly recommended.

Words + Music, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 30, 10/9c, MGM+