MGM+ adds a new docuseries to its growing catalogue of movies, specials, and series as the music-based series Words + Music got a greenlight from the streaming service to move forward to series, premiering this fall.

Produced by Gunpowder & Sky and Audible and based on Audible’s award-winning podcast, the series will feature iconic musicians sharing stories about the songs that have been pivotal to their careers. Filmed in front of small live audiences at Amazon MGM Studios’ in Culver City, California, the series will capture the songs and stories of artists in an intimate setting.

“Words + Music is a uniquely engaging blend of iconic music and intimate storytelling from the legendary artists who lived it. It’s the next evolution of the high-quality music-focused MGM+ documentaries that our audience has come to expect,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “We are fortunate to have been able to collaborate with Audible, whose pioneering Words + Music format was so compelling that we had to bring it to television, and music storytelling visionary Van Toffler and his studio, Gunpowder & Sky.”

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming music docuseries.

When will Words + Music premiere?

The series will premiere on November 30 on MGM+

Who will star in Words + Music?

Musicians featured in the series will include Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, John Legend, and Alanis Morissette.

What is Words + Music about?

According to the official logline from MGM+:

“Words + Music will feature iconic artists sharing stories about songs pivotal to their careers, followed by all-new performances of those songs either solo or with a band. The innovative visual adaptation will be shot on Amazon MGM Studio’s volume stage, an immersive video environment, allowing the creation of dynamic visual narratives that complement each artist’s storytelling. As the artists’ stories unfold, the environment around them will transform to reflect each anecdote and song, creating an intimate yet visually stunning experience.”

Is there a trailer yet?

No, not yet. But please check back.

Words + Music, Series premiere November 30, MGM+