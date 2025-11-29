John Legend in ‘Words + Music,’ Honoring Diane Ladd, Everyone’s Scared of ‘It,’ Homer Plays Dead

Words + Music

SUNDAY: Singer-songwriters are by nature good storytellers, so it’s no surprise when they’re awfully good at narrating their life story through music. That’s the case in the premiere of a captivating four-part series based on Audible’s audio collection, with performers holding court on an intimate soundstage. The first subject is EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner John Legend, describing his musical influences, creative process and career evolution by noting, “When the words and the music are a perfect match, the combination feels inevitable, kind of like a good marriage.” (Yes, there’s a tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, “the fire to my ice.”) Future installments feature Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello, and Alanis Morissette.

SUNDAY: In a birthday tribute scheduled before she passed away earlier this month, Diane Ladd is fondly remembered through a double feature of two of her many memorable films. For the first, 1974’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (8/7c), directed by Martin Scorsese, she was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of the tart-tongued waitress, Flo (a role later played in the TV series Alice by Polly Holliday, who passed away in September). This is followed by 1991’s Rambling Rose, starring opposite her daughter Laura Dern in a drama that earned them both Oscar nominations.

SUNDAY: Does everyone feel better now that we’ve finally seen Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) in person? Not the kids of Derry, Maine, that’s for sure. As they regroup from the terrifying events in the town’s sewers, the friends struggle not to turn on each other, even as Lilly (Clara Stack) urges them to return for another showdown, with her magical black shard in hand. “I’m tired of being scared,” declares Ronnie (Amanda Christine), who just wants to be reunited with her falsely accused dad Hank (Stephen Rider), who’s now in hiding. Also rattled by recent events, Private Dick Halloran (Chris Chalk) retreats into the bottle, but with the town up in arms, no place is safe. Followed by the season finale of the bizarre comedy The Chair Company (10/9c).

SUNDAY: Rumors of his death are greatly exaggerated when Bart joins with his Aunt Patty to pull a prank on Homer and have him declared dead. But the joke backfires when Homer loves his new condition, causing a rift between his sisters-in-law Patty and Selma. Followed by new episodes of Universal Basic Guys (8:30/7:30c), Krapopolis (9/8c), and Bob’s Burgers (9:30/8:30c).

The Yule Log: Lifetime joins the yuletide onslaught of new holiday movies with a Saturday double feature. In Christmas Everyday (8/7c), which is pretty much how it feels anymore, Brandy Norwood stars as Fancy, who’s trying to keep the family Christmas traditions intact after the death of her father, and becomes attracted to the contractor (Robert C. Riley) who helps repair the burst water pipe that disrupts her sister’s wedding plans. Followed by The Christmas Campaign (10/9c), starring Vivica A. Fox as a boss lady who teams mismatched digital ad execs Kayleigh (Chelsea Rose Brooks) and Darren (Austen Jaye) on a campaign for their client Santa’s Pajamas, with competition erupting alongside romance.

Hallmark Channel delivers two double features this weekend. Saturday’s movies are An Alpine Holiday (6/5c), starring Ashley Williams and Laci Malley as estranged sisters in the French Alps, and A Grand Ole Opry Christmas (8/7c), with Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha transported back in time 30 years to happier times in the iconic Nashville venue. On Sunday, The Christmas Cup (6/5c) features Rhiannon Fish as Marine Staff Sergeant Kelly, who returns home with a knee injury and sparks romance with a fire captain (Ben Rosenbaum). Followed by Christmas at the Catnip Café (8/7c), where a marketing exec (Erin Cahill) inherits half of a small-town cat café that she intends to sell, although the veterinarian (Paul Campbell) who owns the other half begs to differ.

More Christmas choices: OWN‘s Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Saturday, 9/8c) features Kiki Layne in a romcom triangle in which she is mistaken as the girlfriend of an unconscious patient being treated by her ex (Etienne Maurice). UPtv offers The Christmas Checklist (Saturday, 7/6c), about a grieving daughter (Sarah Power) with a Christmas deadline to complete a checklist of 12 activities left behind by her mother; and A Christmas in Amish Country (Sunday, 7/6c), about a chef who returns to her Pennsylvania Amish roots to rekindle her affection for slow cooking and a slow-burning romance with an Amish farmer (Jason Tobias). Or you could go to the movie theater to see the release of a Great American Family original, Another Sweet Christmas, in select theaters from Sunday through Tuesday, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison in a continuation of the love story that began in 2024’s top-rated Home Sweet Christmas.

