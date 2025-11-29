John Legend in ‘Words + Music,’ Honoring Diane Ladd, Everyone’s Scared of ‘It,’ Homer Plays Dead
EGOT John Legend tells his life story through his songs in the premiere of Words + Music on MGM+. Turner Classic Movies salutes the late Diane Ladd. The town of Derry reels after recent scary events in It: Welcome to Derry. Homer is declared dead on The Simpsons — and likes it.
Words + Music
SUNDAY: Singer-songwriters are by nature good storytellers, so it’s no surprise when they’re awfully good at narrating their life story through music. That’s the case in the premiere of a captivating four-part series based on Audible’s audio collection, with performers holding court on an intimate soundstage. The first subject is EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner John Legend, describing his musical influences, creative process and career evolution by noting, “When the words and the music are a perfect match, the combination feels inevitable, kind of like a good marriage.” (Yes, there’s a tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, “the fire to my ice.”) Future installments feature Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello, and Alanis Morissette.
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
SUNDAY: In a birthday tribute scheduled before she passed away earlier this month, Diane Ladd is fondly remembered through a double feature of two of her many memorable films. For the first, 1974’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (8/7c), directed by Martin Scorsese, she was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of the tart-tongued waitress, Flo (a role later played in the TV series Alice by Polly Holliday, who passed away in September). This is followed by 1991’s Rambling Rose, starring opposite her daughter Laura Dern in a drama that earned them both Oscar nominations.
It: Welcome to Derry
SUNDAY: Does everyone feel better now that we’ve finally seen Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) in person? Not the kids of Derry, Maine, that’s for sure. As they regroup from the terrifying events in the town’s sewers, the friends struggle not to turn on each other, even as Lilly (Clara Stack) urges them to return for another showdown, with her magical black shard in hand. “I’m tired of being scared,” declares Ronnie (Amanda Christine), who just wants to be reunited with her falsely accused dad Hank (Stephen Rider), who’s now in hiding. Also rattled by recent events, Private Dick Halloran (Chris Chalk) retreats into the bottle, but with the town up in arms, no place is safe. Followed by the season finale of the bizarre comedy The Chair Company (10/9c).
The Simpsons
SUNDAY: Rumors of his death are greatly exaggerated when Bart joins with his Aunt Patty to pull a prank on Homer and have him declared dead. But the joke backfires when Homer loves his new condition, causing a rift between his sisters-in-law Patty and Selma. Followed by new episodes of Universal Basic Guys (8:30/7:30c), Krapopolis (9/8c), and Bob’s Burgers (9:30/8:30c).
Christmas Everyday
The Yule Log: Lifetime joins the yuletide onslaught of new holiday movies with a Saturday double feature. In Christmas Everyday (8/7c), which is pretty much how it feels anymore, Brandy Norwood stars as Fancy, who’s trying to keep the family Christmas traditions intact after the death of her father, and becomes attracted to the contractor (Robert C. Riley) who helps repair the burst water pipe that disrupts her sister’s wedding plans. Followed by The Christmas Campaign (10/9c), starring Vivica A. Fox as a boss lady who teams mismatched digital ad execs Kayleigh (Chelsea Rose Brooks) and Darren (Austen Jaye) on a campaign for their client Santa’s Pajamas, with competition erupting alongside romance.
Hallmark Channel delivers two double features this weekend. Saturday’s movies are An Alpine Holiday (6/5c), starring Ashley Williams and Laci Malley as estranged sisters in the French Alps, and A Grand Ole Opry Christmas (8/7c), with Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha transported back in time 30 years to happier times in the iconic Nashville venue. On Sunday, The Christmas Cup (6/5c) features Rhiannon Fish as Marine Staff Sergeant Kelly, who returns home with a knee injury and sparks romance with a fire captain (Ben Rosenbaum). Followed by Christmas at the Catnip Café (8/7c), where a marketing exec (Erin Cahill) inherits half of a small-town cat café that she intends to sell, although the veterinarian (Paul Campbell) who owns the other half begs to differ.
More Christmas choices: OWN‘s Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Saturday, 9/8c) features Kiki Layne in a romcom triangle in which she is mistaken as the girlfriend of an unconscious patient being treated by her ex (Etienne Maurice). UPtv offers The Christmas Checklist (Saturday, 7/6c), about a grieving daughter (Sarah Power) with a Christmas deadline to complete a checklist of 12 activities left behind by her mother; and A Christmas in Amish Country (Sunday, 7/6c), about a chef who returns to her Pennsylvania Amish roots to rekindle her affection for slow cooking and a slow-burning romance with an Amish farmer (Jason Tobias). Or you could go to the movie theater to see the release of a Great American Family original, Another Sweet Christmas, in select theaters from Sunday through Tuesday, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison in a continuation of the love story that began in 2024’s top-rated Home Sweet Christmas.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c, CBS): Peter Van Sant reports on the 2023 murder of Colorado mother-of-three Kristil Krug, whose threatening messages from a stalker were a subterfuge for a more calculated plot.
- 60 Minutes (Sunday, 7:30/6:30c, 7 pm/PT, CBS): Segments include Jon Wertheim‘s profile of 18-year-old Barcelona soccer phenom Lamine Yamal, Anderson Cooper‘s report on the cryptocurrency-based prediction market Polymarket, and Bill Whitaker turning the spotlight on high school students who used the gene-editing tool CRISPR to find a new way to detect and treat Lyme disease.
- Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (Sunday, 8/7c, Food Network): Warwick Davis (aka Professor Flitwick) is a guest judge for the semifinals, where the remaining baking teams create pieces bringing Harry Potter creatures to life.
- Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell (Sunday, 8/7c, The CW): Glee alum Amber Riley stars as Savvy, who channels her love for cooking into a way to change her life, starting with a kitchen remodel that introduces her to a delicious contractor (Dorian Grey).
- 2025 HBCU Honors (Sunday, 8/7c, BET): Kym Whitley returns to host the annual celebration of Black excellence, with honorees including “first lady of gospel” Pastor Shirley Caesar (Shaw University alum) receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, producer/actor David Banner (The Family Business), a Southern University alum, accepting the Cultural Impact Award and entrepreneur Janice Bryant Howroyd (alum of North Carolina AT&T State University) receiving Visionary Founder Award recognition.
- Tracker (Sunday, 8:30/7:30c, 8 pm/PT, CBS): Colter (Justin Hartley) continues tracking info about his father’s past when he’s enlisted to find a daughter who vanished on her courier route.
- Married to Medicine (Sunday, 9/8c, Bravo): The reality show’s 12th season welcomes back Dr. Heavenly Kimes as a friend, with registered nurse Angel Love Davis and board-certified family nurse practitioner Brandi Milton joining the group.
- The Road (Sunday, 9:30/8:30c, 9 pm/PT, CBS): The six remaining musicians salute the military with an acoustic performance, joined by a set from Keith Urban.
- Landman (Sunday, streaming on Paramount+): Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) has a tense meeting with Gallino, aka Dan Morrell (Andy Garcia), the shady “investor” in son Cooper’s (Jacob Lofland) new business, while Cami (Demi Moore) comes to grips with the financial chaos left behind by her late husband.