HGTV’s Drew Scott Gets Candid About Brother Jonathan’s Wedding Plans

What To Know Drew Scott stated that Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are “the worst” at wedding planning.

Drew noted the couple have been preoccupied with other activities, such as throwing a Halloween party.

Despite the delays, Drew emphasized that Jonathan and Zooey are happy together and focused on enjoying family time.

Property Brothers star Drew Scott has chimed in on what’s taking his brother Jonathan Scott and actress Zooey Deschanel so long to name the date for their wedding. HGTV fans have been eagerly anticipating the pair tying the knot ever since they announced their engagement in 2023. But there has been no positive nuptials news since.

​​”We don’t have any updates yet. Yeah, we are the worst at planning that,” Scott said of the couple’s wedding planning status in an interview with Us Weekly published on Tuesday, October 28. “We’re great at planning other parties.”

Drew Scott, for his part, told the outlet that his twin brother and the actress are too busy to be focusing on their nuptials at the moment. “You don’t have time for a wedding,” he quipped. “You’re throwing Halloween parties. You’re on [Habitat for Humanity] builds.”

“Exactly,” Jonathan replied. “But we will figure it out.”

Jonathan and Deschanel met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in 2019 and went Instagram official later that year. Jonathan popped the question in August 2023 during a family trip to Scotland. “Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰,” Deschanel captioned a selfie of herself flashing her engagement ring via Instagram at the time.

Jonathan has shared several wedding planning updates in recent months, telling People in January that his New Year’s resolution was to make some progress on the event. “We have done absolutely 0% more work,” he joked, adding, “We’ve got to get this wedding figured out.”

In July, Jonathan weighed in on whether he and Deschanel will have a TV wedding, much like Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, did in the 2018 TLC special Property Brothers: Linda and Drew Say I Do. “Not a chance!” he shared in an interview with Swoon.

Earlier this month, Drew offered to “build a venue” for his brother’s big day. “I’m going to harass him,” he told People in an interview published on October 6. “You know what? I will tell him that you told me. It’s not me pushing, but I was told… People were saying, that you need to get this done.”

Wedding delays aside, Drew told the outlet that Jonathan and Deschanel are “amazing together. He added, “I’m like, ‘You guys, it’ll happen when it happens.’ And for now, they just love the time together with the kids.”

As Jonathan noted to Us Weekly this week, he and Deschanel recently had their hands full throwing a Halloween party. “We go a little crazy. So, we invite the entire community, and we had this incredible Halloween party that was last weekend,” he shared. “And I’m still a little tired from it. We did it all. … There are two things that get me really excited — working on a Habitat build site and Halloween.”

Jonathan gave fans an inside glimpse at his Halloween costume fitting via Instagram on Monday, October 27, sporting a chic green suit to transform into Jeff Goldblum‘s The Wizard from Wicked. “Can’t wait for you all to see the final product!” he wrote in the post’s caption.