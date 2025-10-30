Marjorie Taylor Greene to Appear on ‘The View’ After Cohosts Praise Her Defiance of Trump & Republican Party Lines

What To Know Marjorie Taylor Greene will appear as a guest on The View on Tuesday, November 4.

The news follows recent praise from the cohosts for her willingness to break with Donald Trump and Republican Party lines.

The cohosts have highlighted Greene’s support for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, ACA subsidies extension, and SNAP benefits, describing her as a “surprising voice of reason” during the ongoing government shutdown.

The cohosts of The View have been talking about Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene a lot lately, and soon they’ll get the chance to talk to her, as she’s joining the show on Tuesday, November 4.

Amid a “Hot Topic” discussion about the still-ongoing federal government shutdown, moderator Whoopi Goldberg announced that the Georgia representative will be a featured guest on the show after the cohosts openly announced their interest in having her join them in early October.

In recent weeks, the cohosts have expressed appreciation for Greene’s decision to break with Donald Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson, and other members of her party on issues like the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and her advocating for the ACA subsidies extension that the Democrats are demanding to be part of the Continuing Resolution to reopen the government.

While announcing the news of Greene joining the panelists, Goldberg almost let a swear word slip — but not for the reason some fans might think.

“I’m happy to say that she’s going to be here on Tuesday,” Goldberg said. “I don’t know how many things we agree on, but I know the one thing that she and I and all of us at this table agree on is this should not be affecting the American people. These are decisions that you don’t have the right to…” After that, Goldberg clapped her hands over her face as others at the table assured her she “caught” herself before saying a curse (that one might imagine would rhyme with duck).

Earlier in the conversation, Greene’s name came up twice in the conversation about the shutdown, first in reference to her support for SNAP benefits and second when Joy Behar mentioned her comment that the House Republicans didn’t have a plan for healthcare during a party conference call.

Greene has become a consistent point of reference for the panelists in recent weeks. Earlier in the month, when Ana Navarro suggested they should invite her onto the show, she was referred to by Goldberg as “the surprising voice of reason” amid the shutdown. Joy Behar also recently cited her when suggesting that Republican men are “scared” of the cohosts, which is why they “don’t want to come” on the show.

The View cohosts’ positive words about Greene have marked a stark contrast from the criticisms they’ve had of her in the past for controversial moments like her interruption of then-President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address in 2023. At that time, Alyssa Farah Griffin compared her wardrobe choice for the event to Cruella de Vil, and Sunny Hostin insisted Greene should be forced to apologize for her antics.

So we’ll have to wait and see how Greene’s first appearance on the show goes, but one thing’s for sure: It’ll be a must-watch episode next Tuesday morning.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC