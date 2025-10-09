‘The View’ Cohosts Want Marjorie Taylor Greene on Show After Being ‘Voice of Reason’ in Shutdown

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View have long been vocal critics of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known for being a far-right firebrand and instigator. However, on Thursday’s (October 9) show, they sang a very different tune about the Georgia representative.

The panelists — including Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — reviewed footage of the ongoing Capitol Hill chaos as the government shutdown continues, and Greene’s comments were what Goldberg called “the surprising voice of reason.”

In the clips, House Speaker Mike Johnson snapped back at accusations of delaying the swearing-in of a Democratic congressional electee who promised to be the deciding vote on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files as well as working for Donald Trump. That was contrasted with another clip of Greene calmly saying that both Republicans and Democrats needed to put aside their partisan differences and “do something responsible for the American people.”

“You know what? I’ll take it,” Joy Behar said before making a joke at Greene’s expense: “I feel like I want to have laser treatments with her together. That’s how close I feel to Marjorie right now.”

“It’s a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason, but you know what they say about a blind squirrel,” Griffin added, later explaining that the punchline is, “They find a nut every now and then.”

After reiterating her previously shared points about how the shutdown isn’t beneficial for members of Congress and the balance of power in the branches of government, she continued, “I agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene. These are Republicans and Democrats who need [the Affordable Care Act] subsidies [at issue in the shutdown].”

Ana Navarro also complimented Greene for her posturing in the debate showdown, saying, “Frankly, we should invite her on, because I was just watching her [on] CNN the hour before, and she was on. She was deliberate, she was thoughtful, and she said something that every elected person should be saying. She said, ‘I am listening to my constituents.’ They track the phone calls coming into the office, which is why I always give out the congressional switchboard number — 202-224-3121. Call them up and give them your thoughts, because they do track these calls. And she’s saying 60% of the calls coming in from every which side, from every demographic that she represents, are coming in and saying that they support the ACA subsidies.'”

