The Political Reason ‘The View’ Cohosts Aren’t Wearing Halloween Costumes This Year

The View‘s cohosts will forego wearing Halloween gear again this year.

Alyssa Farah Griffin and executive producer Brian Teta discussed the matter on the show’s official podcast on Monday (October 27).

Teta said during the chat, at the 18:30 mark, “This is going to be hard for people to hear, but no costumes for the hosts this year on Halloween. Just prepare. I’m breaking the seal right now. We are gonna have fun stuff for Halloween, like we did last year. We’ll have ‘Hot Topics,’ we’ll have kids’ costumes, which everyone loves… And we have a little surprise at the top.”

Of the news, Griffin said, “I know I was bummed, but to be honest, with how heavy some of the topics are, you don’t want to be, like, dressed as a grape and talking about what’s happening in our news cycle.”

“Exactly, and when we’re dressed, we’d never do ‘Hot Topics’ anyway,” Teta noted. “Last year, people complained a lot, but a lot of people watched. So hopefully, we’ll keep it going that way.”

Entertainment Weekly first reported that, like in 2024, the panelists — Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Griffin — would skip dressing up for the show on Friday (October 31), despite the talk show’s longstanding tradition of celebrating the spooky season with themed skits and various costumes.

Last year, the show announced that, for the first time in 28 years, it would break its tradition of having the cohosts wear costumes since it was so close to the 2024 presidential election, and the show needed to be live instead of pre-taped, as costumed episodes require. However, the show still aired a Halloween segment in which the cohosts wore their regular clothes in a skit inspired by The Purge and Donald Trump‘s inflammatory statement that America just needs “one real rough, nasty” day of law enforcement activity to address crimes in the country.

Perhaps fans should prepare for a similarly topical cold open skit at the start.

As Teta noted, like last year and other years, the show will air another “Boo Are You Wearing?” segment, which features the show’s costumers honoring the year’s biggest moments and figures with outfits made for children. In 2024, this included characters like 2024 Paris Olympics standouts Snoop Dogg, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Raygun, Kamala Harris, Moo Deng the Hippo and Pesto the Penguin, Anna Delvey and her partner on Dancing With the Stars, Donald Trump, and childless cat ladies.

In previous years, The View has been known for featuring the cohosts in full costume, with themed skits like Stephen King homages, iconic TV characters of the past, and Disney World, to name a few recent examples.

Check out clips from The View‘s Halloween celebrations past, below.















