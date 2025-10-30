‘DWTS’: Elaine Hendrix Shares Update on When She’ll Return to Show After Hospitalization

What To Know Elaine Hendrix was hospitalized after suffering foot and rib injuries during DWTS rehearsals, which prevented her from performing this week.

She is currently undergoing pain management and plans to resume rehearsals on Friday, aiming to return to the ballroom for next Tuesday’s episode.

Hendrix and her dance partner Alan Bersten expressed gratitude for fans’ support and votes.

The Parent Trap star Elaine Hendrix is ready to return to the ballroom following an injury that stopped her from performing on this week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (October 29), Hendrix revealed that she is still “tender” after suffering a foot and rib injury during rehearsal that ended with her being stretchered to the hospital. She is now undergoing “pain management,” with hopes of returning to the show in time for next week’s episode.

“Hi, everyone! Doing a check-in to let you know that I’m doing okay,” Hendrix said in a video message, alongside her pro-dancer partner, Alan Bersten. “I am up and about. I am tender. I am sore. But I’m starting pain management today.”

She added, “I’m not dancing today. I’m not dancing tomorrow. We’ll be back at it Friday, and I’m just getting ready to be in that ballroom next Tuesday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELAINE HENDRIX Ⓥ (@elaine4animals)

Bersten thanked the fans for voting for them and keeping them in the competition this week, despite not being able to perform live. “We can feel [the support] and we appreciate it so much,” he stated.

“Yeah, it’s palpable,” Hendrix continued. “All of your messages, I’m seeing it all, and I just want you to know that first and foremost, I’m okay, and second of all, I’m ready to go… we will see you next Tuesday out on the ballroom.”

On Tuesday (October 28), viewers watched Hendrix’s rehearsal, during which she experienced foot pain. She said this was due to dancing barefoot last week, which “ripped half the skin” off her right foot because of her “titanium joint.” Hendrix, who was a classically trained dancer, was hit by a car while riding her bike in 1992, which resulted in surgery on her foot.

Things got worse when dancing to Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” the week prior, where she wound up injuring her ribs. When she returned to rehearsals, Hendrix said her ribs “just seized up.”

“I couldn’t move. They brought me to the hospital,” the actress explained. “The doctor has said that with a day or two of rest, I should be able to continue, and that’s exactly what I want to do. I want to dance, I want to keep doing this.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+ (Streaming Next Day on Hulu)

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.