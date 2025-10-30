Jimmy Kimmel Gets Jasmine Crockett to Take Trump Dementia Test

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel offered to host a televised cognitive test between Donald Trump and Rep. Jasmine Crockett after Trump insulted Crockett’s intelligence.

Jimmy Kimmel made an offer to host Donald Trump‘s cognitive test challenge on Wednesday’s (October 29) edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which Rep. Jasmine Crockett is ready to accept.

During his opening monologue, Kimmel touched on Trump’s recent boasts about his cognitive test results. In an interview with reporters aboard Air Force One earlier this week, the President bragged about taking a “very hard” cognitive test back in April, claiming the likes of Crockett and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wouldn’t be able to do it.

“They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person… AOC’s low IQ. You give her an IQ test… have her pass, like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,” Trump said. “Those are very hard, they’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they’re cognitive tests.”

“Not only do I want to see this contest happen, I want to make it happen,” Kimmel said. “I believe this will be a once-in-a-lifetime television event… I’m calling it the James C. Kimmel Cognitive Aptitude and Mental Brilliance Invitational.”

After saying the event could be “bigger than the Super Bowl and Jake Paul fighting Dick Van Dyke combined,” Kimmel introduced the first competitor, Crockett, who appeared live via video.

“Thank you for joining us,” the late-night host told the Texas Congresswoman. “I assume you are aware of the fact that the President, for whatever reason, has challenged you?”

“I am very well aware,” Crockett responded. “I know that he can’t seem to find himself in the Oval Office to make sure that he can end this shutdown, but he does have time to troll me. So, listen: If he’s down, I’m down.”

Kimmel asked her if she’s noticed any “pattern when it comes to people [Trump] frequently refers to as ‘low IQ’ people.”

“They tend to be women, and they tend to be women of color,” Crockett replied.

“Okay, so you are smart,” Kimmel quipped.

Despite Trump’s focus on IQ, the test he took, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), is not an IQ test but a screening tool used to detect mild cognitive impairment.

Kimmel then asked Crockett some questions, the likes of which feature on the MOCA test. He first showed her a drawing of an elephant, which she correctly identified. “Wow, you’re gonna crush this,” the comedian joked.

After asking her to repeat five words, which she did perfectly, Kimmel added, “I want to warn you, there are going to be questions that favor him, like, ‘How do you get ketchup out of a bottle?’ And, ‘What’s the difference between a windmill and a ceiling fan?’ So this is not gonna be easy. With that said, do you accept his challenge?”

“I absolutely accept it,” Crockett stated.

“We’re thinking about holding this at either the Meadowlands or the Rose Bowl or the smoldering hole that used to be the East Wing of the White House,” Kimmel continued. “Do you have a preference on where it would be?”

“I’m saying the hole that used to be the White House,” Crockett said.

Kimmel also asked Crockett if she’d be willing to take part in a sit-up contest with the President in the event of a tie. “Oh, absolutely,” she replied. “I don’t know that he can sit up. So yes.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.