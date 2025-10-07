MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell didn’t hold back on Monday’s (October 6) edition of The Last Word as he blasted CNN for its “exclusive new interview with President Trump,” which took place over text.

“Donald Trump has become harder to get on Sunday morning, but the desperation remains and I guess deepens. And so yesterday morning, CNN presented an interview with CNN that they can’t even prove was Donald Trump,” O’Donnell said on Monday’s show.

“They called it breaking news. They called it, quote, an exclusive new interview with President Trump. That’s what they called it. Before the interviewer said this,” the host continued before throwing to a clip of CNN’s Jake Tapper revealing he conducted the interview via text.

“What? You gave him the questions in writing?” an incredulous O’Donnell responded. “So now, instead of letting Trump hide in a phone call, where we can at least know that it’s him talking, Donald Trump gets to hide behind the black screen of texting.”

He continued, “We actually have no idea who texted the replies in that interview. CNN is unable to prove that Donald Trump was actually doing that texting.”

While O’Donnell never mentioned Tapper by name in the segment, it was clear who he was addressing, especially after throwing to footage of CNN where Tapper read out his apparent text exchanges with Trump.

“This particular interviewer [Tapper] wrote an entire book condemning Joe Biden, because he didn’t like the way Joe Biden answered questions in [the 2024 election debate,” O’Donnell noted, referring to Tapper’s contributions to Alex Thompson’s 2025 book Original Sin, about Biden’s cognitive decline and the alleged cover-up during the 2024 campaign.

“But, in fact, every one of the answers that Biden gave, in content, was better than ANY answer given by Trump, all of which were insane,” O’Donnell continued.

He wrapped up by saying, “When the history of Donald Trump’s mental decline is written, it will no doubt include that interview yesterday as a turning point in Donald Trump’s White House, dealing with the challenge of Donald Trump trying to answer questions during this period of obvious mental decline for Donald Trump.”