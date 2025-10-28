‘High Potential’: When Will Season 2 Return?

High Potential‘s second season is in full swing at ABC, but as with most network favorites, the series will take a brief break from airing between the holidays. So, when will Season 2 of High Potential return?

The show’s midseason finale airs Tuesday, October 28, and the show will officially kick off the second half of Season 2 in the new year, as ABC revealed the midseason premiere date along with the rest of its winter premiere slate. In other words, it’s time for viewers to mark their calendars as High Potential‘s midseason premiere date is set for Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The show will continue the story of LAPD consultant, Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), as she continues to collaborate with the department that includes Soto (Judy Reyes), Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), Daphne (Javicia Leslie), Oz (Deniz Akdeniz), and new captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey).

While fans will have to tune in to see how the show is setting up the midseason premiere, we expect Morgan to continue investigating new crimes, as well as the ongoing disappearance of her long-lost ex, Roman, who is also the father of her daughter, Ava (Amirah J).

Steve Howey in 'High Potential'

Disney / Mitch Haaseth

As viewers have seen in this first half of the season, the stakes are higher than ever as the LAPD located a man named Arthur (Mekhi Phifer) who was using Roman’s name.

According to Arthur, he’s an old friend of Roman’s, but the origin of their connection remains unclear. Hopefully, the midseason premiere will make way for some long-sought-after answers. Meanwhile, we’re also sure that the second half of Season 2 will make way for some more intrigue behind Nick Wagner’s role, as his captain position continues to elicit strong reactions from the team.

Stay tuned for more on High Potential, and let us know what you hope to see in Season 2’s return when the show’s midseason premiere kicks off in the new year.

High Potential, Midseason premiere, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 10/9c, ABC

