What To Know Antony Starr, known for his role as Homelander in The Boys, is nearly unrecognizable as Andy Warhol in the upcoming Basquiat biopic Samo Lives.

The film, directed by Julius Onah and co-written by Onah and Peter Glanz, explores Basquiat’s rise in the New York art scene and features a large ensemble cast including Kelvin Harrison Jr., Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright.

Filming for Samo Lives has already wrapped, and the biopic may be released before the final season of The Boys.

The Boys‘ fifth and final season may not arrive on Prime Video for some time, but Homelander actor Antony Starr is already onto his next big project as the actor takes on the role of Andy Warhol in the upcoming Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic, Samo Lives.

Starr’s participation in the film was announced later this October, but details around his role remained unshared until new images of the actor in costume alongside star Kelvin Harrison Jr., who will play Basquiat, emerged. Needless to say, Starr is unrecognizable as he transforms into the artist famous for his pop culture influence and paintings of Marilyn Monroe and Campbell’s soup cans.

As fans of The Boys know, this is quite a leap from his run as the narcissistic supe, Homelander, in Prime Video’s megahit series. The image below offers a closer glimpse at Starr and Harrison Jr. as they walk in a park together in character.

Directed by Julius Onah and written for the screen by Onah and Peter Glanz, Samo Lives tells the story of Basquiat’s rise to fame in the New York City art scene. Reckoning with his past and future, the artist’s unique vision will be explored in the film. Also among the cast for the film are Danny Ramirez, Dane DeHaan, Kathryn Newton, Thomas Kretschmann, Lukas Gage, Chase Sui Wonders, Lucy Fry, Yolonda Ross, Priah Ferguson, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Michael Angelo Covino, and Samiya Allen-Graham, in addition to Harrison Jr. and Starr.

Rounding out the cast is Jeffrey Wright, who starred as the artist in Julian Schnabel‘s 1996 film Basquiat. As Deadline reports, Samo Lives is produced by Onah, John Baker, Rob Feng, and Eric Ro, as well as Macro Film Studios’ James Lopez and Charles D. King. Executive producers are Harrison Jr., Charles Miller, and Ossetra Films’ Sterling Brim and DC Wade. The biopic is being produced and financed by Fifth Season and Macro Film Studios.

Additionally, filming has already wrapped on the project. In other words, you could see Starr play Warhol before Homelander’s fifth season farewell on The Boys, as a premiere date for that show’s upcoming chapter remains unknown. Stay tuned for news on both projects as we keep an eye out for Starr’s latest role and return for The Boys. Let us know what you think of the actor’s transformation in the comments section below.