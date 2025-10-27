Cheryl Burke is making an unexpected return to Dancing With the Stars during the Tuesday, October 28, episode. She’ll be sitting alongside Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge for Halloween Night.

Considering Burke’s complicated history with the show, fans were shocked to hear about her return. Burke first joined the show as a pro during Season 2 and was in every season until Season 19 in 2014. She then returned for Seasons 23 and 25, as well as Season 27 through 31, before exiting the show for good in 2022.

But the professional dancer has had some negative things to say about her experience in the time since. Scroll down for what we know about why she left and how come she’s decided to return.

Why did Cheryl Burke leave Dancing With the Stars?

Burke announced her decision before the Season 31 finale, which she noted would be her “farewell” dance. “It is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me,” she explained. “I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as sh**) of what the future holds.”

She had a lot of praise for the show at the time, adding, “Though there aren’t enough words to express my deep gratitude & love to my entire DWTS family I will end with this: thank you for being my rock & foundation for close to two decades during the difficult moments & most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves,” and, “This has truly been the experience of a lifetime.”

However, on a 2024 episode of her podcast, Burke said that she really decided to leave because she wanted a promotion and felt she was never going to get it. She stepped away voluntarily, but said she had to fight hard to be highlighted with a farewell dance during the Season 31 finale.

“It wasn’t just given to me, like ‘Oh, OK, we’re going to do a beautiful send-off,” Burke explained. “It was a fight that my team had to really put their foot down and basically put everything into perspective for them. Like, ‘Wow, you don’t want to give her anything, not even a little goodbye?'”

At the time, she said she felt “closure” about the situation, though, adding, “I have no ill will towards anyone, really, but I could still be really hurt and disappointed that I’ve lost friendships along the way, and that is called grieving. And everyone grieves differently, and for me, because a lot of these people I’ve known for almost two decades, it’s going to take time to really put that to rest.”

Burke has also expressed her disappointment at not being invited to perform during a tribute special to late judge Len Goodman in 2023. She theorized that her podcast, on which she discussed the show with past contestants, was the reason she wasn’t part of the tribute. Burke also said she “definitely” did “not” still feel like part of the DWTS family at the time.

Why is Cheryl Burke returning to Dancing With the Stars?

Of her decision to return despite past controversy, Burke told People, “It’s gonna be emotional, but I am here in a different way this time. I’m here for the couples, and I really hope to be able to give constructive criticism, but also be encouraging. And I know what it takes. I have been there.”

Burke didn’t have any regrets over the past comments she’s made, though, and pointed out that she’s always made sure to note how “grateful” she is for her time on the show. “Unfortunately, when it comes to headlines, I can’t control that, and we all know that headlines, unfortunately, sometimes focus on negative stuff,” she shared. “But within the context of what I’ve always said, I’ve always gone back to the fact of how grateful I am to have been a part of such a huge, iconic show like Dancing with the Stars.”

The podcaster also confirmed she has not spoken to any of the other pros on the show since her exit, aside from a text exchange with Emma Slater ahead of Season 34.

How many times has Cheryl Burke won Dancing With the Stars?

Burke is a two-time Dancing With the Stars champion. She won the show during her first two seasons (Seasons 2 and 3) while partnered with Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith, respectively.

Some of Burke’s other notable seasons include second place finishes with Gilles Marini (Season 8) and Rob Kardashian (Season 13), and third place finishes with Cristián de la Fuente (Season 6), William Levy (Season 14), Jack Osbourne (Season 17), and Cody Rigsby (Season 30).

