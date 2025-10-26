Frankly speaking, fans are in love with Jacob Elordi’s version of Frankenstein’s creature in a promotional photo from the new Netflix film Frankenstein.

On Saturday, a week after the Guillermo del Toro production opened in limited U.S. movie theaters, Netflix posted close-ups of the cast in character, including Elordi, on Instagram. And commenters raved over the Creature’s portrait.

“Mary Shelley would love this version,” one wrote.

“Imagine Mary finally seeing a movie adaptation without the green-skinned version of the Creature,” someone else said.

“Guillermo knew exactly what he was doing,” a third commenter wrote.

Another was sorry to have seen the spoiler. “As much as I’ve been dying to see the Creature, I kind of wish they’d saved the reveal for the movie,” that person commented. “But he looks amazing! Can’t wait to watch this.”

As you might expect, commenters cracked wise, too, with one comparing the Creature’s visage to “me after a chemical peel.”

And Instagram users brought the thirst, too. “But he’s hauntingly gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Someone else wrote, “Hiding how gorgeous Elordi’s monster is from my friends until they’ve [seen] the movie.”

Commenters who have already seen the film also gave their takes. “Cannot wait to watch this beautiful film again!” one person said.

“A true masterpiece. A literal work of art. It was beautiful,” another commenter wrote.

And someone else typed, “Went to the premiere in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. Loved it!”

To get into character as the Creature, Elordi had to spend up to 10 hours in the makeup chair, Variety reported in August. And though prosthetics cover the Euphoria star’s good looks, his eyes shine through, del Toro told the publication. “Jacob’s eyes are so full of humanity,” the filmmaker explained. “I cast him because of his eyes.”

And del Toro’s creation of the $120 million film was just as painstaking as, say, a mad scientist’s reanimation of a corpse, but the “superhuman” Elordi didn’t whine about the long hours, del Toro added. “Never once did he come to me and complain,” he said. “Never once did he come to me and say, ‘I’m tired. I’m hungry. Can I go?’ And he put in 20-hour days.”

Frankenstein, also starring Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Christoph Waltz as Henrich Harlander, and Mia Goth as Elizabeth Harlander, will stream on Netflix on Friday, November 7.

Frankenstein, In Theaters Now, Streaming Friday, November 7, Netflix