Guillermo del Toro‘s Frankenstein had been a passion project of his long before Netflix came on board. The filmmaker had dreamed of reimagining Mary Shelley’s classic tale for years, blending his signature gothic style with the emotional depth and moral complexity that defined his work.

Starring Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as The Creature, and Mia Goth as Lady Elizabeth Harlander, the epic period piece is being hailed as a masterclass in filmmaking, with del Toro crafting each scene in painstaking detail to bring his haunting vision to life.

For casual viewers, it might have come across as a blur of elaborate sets and stunning costumes meant to prop up the story. But for those familiar with del Toro and his body of work, there was always a deeper layer, as every costume choice and set detail added a new dimension to the story.

Below are a few we found. Please enjoy.