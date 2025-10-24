‘Boston Blue’: Sonequa Martin-Green Talks Danny & Lena’s Future as Partners (VIDEO)

What To Know In the latest Boston Blue episode, Danny Reagan decides to stay and work in Boston to be closer to his son Sean, solidifying his commitment after Sean’s hospitalization in the series premiere.

Sonequa Martin-Green teases how it will go for Danny and Lena now that he’s staying.

The star also shares the romance she’s hoping to see onscreen going forward.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 2 “Teammates.”]

Even though Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is still on loan from the NYPD to the Boston Police Department, if there were any doubts that Danny wouldn’t stay in Boston to hang with his son Sean (Mika Amonsen), that ended in this week’s episode. Seeing Sean comatose in the Boston Blue series premiere had really helped seal the deal. Not that Danny will ever lose his love of the Mets as he says to his son leaving the actual Fenway Park after a game: “It’s your first day on the job and the Mets win over the stinking Red Sox!”

There was more rivalry to come when Danny tries to convince Sean to be dominant in his partnership with fellow rookie Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), who’s also the younger brother of Det. Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), his temporary partner, while Lena makes sure that Jonah “won’t get stuck in the sidekick zone.” Naturally, they each try to be Batman and not Robin, which causes a bit of friction like who chooses the music in the squad car, but also Sean trying to catch a running perp and losing him without waiting for Jonah to get into position. As this is a Blue Bloods spinoff, they are fast friends at the episode’s end.

Though there will be tussles along the way no doubt, Danny and Lena, a.k.a. Brooklyn and Beantown, bonded almost immediately. Martin-Green says in the video above, “Apparently there’s a crazy feud between New York and Boston. I didn’t know! It’s fascinating that you have this Bostonian who played a New Yorker, going back to Boston and pretending he didn’t like Boston despite it’s where he’s from. It’s funny and Donnie laughs about it, too.”

The main storyline in the second episode brought Danny and Lena even closer, when the two detectives are pulled into the investigation of murdered whistleblower Winston Ballard, who DA Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben) was working with. The question was what happened to the whistleblower’s protective detail. The answer: One left to take care of a sick kid and the other was paid off by the eventual killer.

Various criminals wanted to prevent Ballard’s testimony about a Ponzi scheme but there were more deaths to come when the wealthy gangster who ran the scheme with Ballard got shot through a window right in front of Danny and Lena, ”the second person who died in my arms this week,” as Danny put it, not happily. In the end, a victim of the gangster and whistleblower’s who lost all his money killed them while his sister, Ballard’s widow, Naomi, was arrested as an accessory to murder.

The episode ends with Danny’s decision to try living and working in Boston. As he tells Sean, he and his girlfriend, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), will figure things out, “and the family understands.”

Does that mean that Danny and Lena are permanent partners going forward? Martin-Green carefully says, with a laugh, “Danny Reagan transition from the NYPD to the BPD is a very interesting storypoint, and we will be exploring it.”

There might be another interesting romance in the future, says Martin-Green. Her real-life husband, Kenric Green, plays DA Silver’s chief of staff, introduced in this episode. The couple, says the actress, both tease maybe their characters should get together. “We will see them together in Episode 8,” she shares.

Watch the full video interview above for more from Sonequa Martin-Green.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS