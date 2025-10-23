Now that we’re at least a week or so into broadcast’s fall season, TV viewers have gotten a taste of the fall 2025’s new scripted shows. And there aren’t that many — less than a handful have debuted across ABC and CBS (Fox and NBC’s scripted slate are all returning shows).

ABC’s lone new drama is 9-1-1: Nashville, expanding the world of 9-1-1, the third offering in the hit franchise. Airing after the original series on Thursdays at 9/8c, like the others, it’s an action-packed procedural about the first responders and their lives on and off the clock. But there’s the additional drama of a family saga about power — with very complicated relationships at the heart of it — and the music of Nashville. It stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Hailey Kilgore, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.

CBS has the other three new series of the fall: the comedy DMV and two spinoffs of popular franchises, Boston Blue and Sheriff Country.

DMV is a workplace comedy set in the place everyone dreads going to the most: the Department of Motor Vehicles. It follows the employees there (who make minimum wage) and must deal with customers who start off annoyed. Airing Mondays at 8:30/7:30c, the series stars Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, and Gigi Zumbado.

For those who already miss Blue Bloods after its 14-season run ended last year, Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) back and solving cases in Massachusetts in Boston Blue, in its predecessor’s time slot, Fridays at 10/9c. There’s a new family to follow (the Silvers) and the show dives further into Danny’s relationship with his son, Sean (Mika Amonsen, in a recast). The series also stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Maggie Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Gloria Reuben, and Ernie Hudson.

Kicking off Fridays on CBS is the Fire Country spinoff, Sheriff Country, following Sharon’s (Diane Farr) stepsister Mickey (Morena Baccarin) as she handles the crime in Edgewater — and her father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), is part of that world. The series also stars Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, and Christopher Gorham.

Each series has now aired at least one episode. What’s your take on them so far? Let us know in the comments section below, and be sure to vote in our poll on which you think is the best show of the fall so far: