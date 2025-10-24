‘Fionna and Cake’ Team Talks Bringing ‘Adventure Time’ Cast Back in Season 2 (VIDEO)

What To Know Season 2 of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake brings back original Adventure Time cast members, including Matthew Broderick and Kumail Nanjiani, along with more familiar voices.

The new season features less multiverse travel and focuses more on character development and the importance of Fionna’s world, with returning and expanded roles for characters like Huntress Wizard.

Showrunner Adam Muto emphasizes the effort to bring back original voice actors when possible, while also allowing for new interpretations of characters when recasting is necessary.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 marks the return of Adventure Time guest stars Matthew Broderick and Kumail Nanjiani as they reprise their roles as Dream Warrior and Prismo, respectively, along with even more familiar voices and cameos set to join the adventure.

In Season 1, Prismo was voiced by Sean Rohani after a miscommunication between the show and Nanjiani’s team, but the HBO Max animated series announced Nanjiani’s return, among others, during its panel at New York Comic Con 2025.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake‘s Madeleine Martin (Fionna), Roz Ryan (Cake), Ashly Burch (Huntress Wizard), and showrunner/executive producer Adam Muto came by TV Insider’s NYCC studio to discuss what to expect in Season 2, which premiered on Thursday, October 23, on HBO Max. More characters from the original series, as well as their gender-bent counterparts, are appearing in the second season as well, such as Huntress Wizard and Hunter (voiced by Vico Ortiz), who are back in big roles in Season 2. Muto also addresses bringing Nanjiani and other original Adventure Time actors back this season.

“Usually, we try to approach the same actors to play the roles, so you can expect them to sound how they used to sound,” Muto says, as Ryan chimes in, “And we’re very happy about that.”

“Even when we do replace actors, it’s usually because they’re too busy. So rather than just do a soundalike, we try to find a different take on this character that might match, especially if a lot of time has passed,” Muto continues. “Huntress Wizard, maybe, is a little bit weirder now and a little bit more of a loner than even she was in the original series. So Ashly’s characterization is sort of in line with that, rather than trying to sound like the previous actor.”

Based on characters from the beloved Adventure Time franchise, this spinoff set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn and Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery.

In the first season, when non-magic versions of Fionna and her sidekick Cake are transported into the land of Ooo, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, causing them to partner up with the former Ice King, the now-sane Simon Petrikov (voiced by Tom Kenny). With appearances from Marshall Lee (Donald Glover in the first season, then Kris Collins), Gary Prince (Andrew Rannells in the first season, now Harvey Guillén), Marceline the Vampire Queen (Olivia Olson), Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), and Finn the Human (Jeremy Shada), Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien. In the second season, after their journey through the multiverse, Fionna and Cake tackle new adventures while Huntress Wizard embarks on a desperate quest to save a friend.

In addition to the three stars, the Fionna and Cake Season 2 cast features recurring guest cast members Broderick, Nanjiani, Ortiz, Anna Akana, Dee Bradley Baker, Maria Bamford, Frank Collison, Andy Daly, Grey DeLisle, Patti Harrison, Manny Jacinto, Marc Maron, Jinkx Monsoon, Chelsea Peretti, and Pendleton Ward, among others.

Season 2 will have less multiverse traversing than Season 1. Muto explains in the video interview above, “We had built up so much importance on Fionna trying to save this world that it felt like we had to invest time in showing why it was worth saving and what their lives were outside of the more dramatic world-jumping thing.”

Learn more about Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 in the full interview above.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Thursdays, HBO Max