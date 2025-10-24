Trina Vega stans, we are so back, it’s not even funny.

If you know all the lyrics to “Trina! A One Woman Show,” a.k.a “She-cago,” you are in luck, because Daniella Monet is returning as her beloved character Trina Vega (and an executive producer) in the Victorious spinoff, Hollywood Arts. On October 24, Netflix announced that Hollywood Arts, which was developed at Nickelodeon, would air on the streamer with a 26-episode first season.

While the entire Victorious gang is not set to return, Monet will be joined by a cast of second-generation Hollywood Arts students and at least one exciting guest star from the original series. Below, you can find everything we know about the highly anticipated series, including the full plot, who has been cast in the spinoff, the expected premiere date, and more!

What is Hollywood Arts about?

Don’t worry, Victorious fans. Trina has done a lot of growing since we last saw her in 2013, but she’s still the passionate, yet seemingly untalented, diva we know and love. According to Netflix, “In this all-new series, struggling actress Trina Vega (Monet) returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher.” Introducing a new cast of Hollywood Arts students, the series will show her “quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school.”

Who has been cast in Hollywood Arts?

Along with Monet, Hollywood Arts introduces a cast of rising stars. This list includes Alyssa Miles (Hanging out with Alyssa and Xavier), Emmy Liu-Wang (Raven’s Home), Peyton Jackson (Woman in the Yard), Erika Swayze (School Spirits), and Martin Kamm (Unsung Hero). The series will also see the return of Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), who will likely continue to play Helen Dubois, a Nickelodeon crossover character who debuted on Drake & Josh, but later became the principal of Hollywood Arts in Season 2 of Victorious.

Monet writes, “Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do. Victorious was in a lot of ways, life-changing for all of us, our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can’t begin to describe. As an actress, producer, and mom, I am so eager to create something we can all be proud to share with the world.”

When will Hollywood Arts premiere?

Currently, there is no official premiere date set for Hollywood Arts. However, Netflix revealed that the series is set to debut in 2026. The premiere on Netflix will be followed by releases on both Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Per Netflix, the series is already filming in Vancouver, Canada. Check out an adorable photo from the first table read below!

Who else is involved in Hollywood Arts?

According to Deadline, it is clear that Dan Schneider has no involvement in the Victorious spinoff. Right now, we know that the pilot episode of Hollywood Arts will be directed by Jonathan Judge (The Really Loud House, My Weird School), with writers Jake Farrow (viewers of the original series may recall that Farrow voiced Robbie’s puppet, Rex) and Samantha Martin. Farrow, Martin, Judge, and Monet are all also executive producers on the series.

Hollywood Arts, Season 1, 2026, Netflix