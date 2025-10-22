‘Today’ & ‘GMA’ Hosts Have Rare Get-Together to Celebrate Deborah Roberts’ New Book

TV’s biggest morning show hosts joined forces to celebrate their mutual friend, Deborah Roberts.

Hosts from Today and Good Morning America supported Roberts at an event for her new book, Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds, on Tuesday, October 21. “Thrilled to celebrate @debrobertsabc latest future best seller on the power of sisterhood!! Sisters Loved and Treasured in stores now!” Guthrie captioned Instagram photos from the night out.

Guthrie’s post included a group shot featuring herself, her former Today coanchor, Hoda Kotb, and Roberts. In another photo, Guthrie smiles for the camera with Deborah and GMA‘s Robin Roberts.

Fans loved seeing hosts from the ABC and NBC morning shows cross paths. “Love how you all support each other ❤️,” one person commented underneath Guthrie’s post. Another added, “I love how you’re all competitors but you all support each other. 💕.”

“Love to see the maj networks come together🫶🏻,” someone else shared, while a different user commented, “Sisters of the heart if not by blood!” Deborah also hopped in the post’s comments, writing, “Thanks so much for your sister energy and support. ❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Deborah is known as one of ABC News’ most prominent personalities, anchoring 20/20 with David Muir and frequently appearing on GMA as a reporter and fill-in host. Her connection to NBC comes through her love life, as Deborah has been married to Today‘s Al Roker since 1995. The couple shares two kids — daughter Leila, 26, and son Nick, 23. (Roker also shares his eldest child, daughter Courtney, 38, with his late ex-wife, Alice Bell.)

Guthrie, Kotb, and Robin’s support for Deborah fits with her book’s themes of sisterhood. “When I read a study that said sisters are good for your emotional wellbeing, your optimism, they protect you, I thought, you know, my sisters, I’d never really thought that much about it,” Deborah said of her book on Tuesday’s episode of GMA. “And over the years, you grow older, you sort of drift. And I thought, ‘I want to explore this,’ and it was so, so wonderful.”

She continued, “I talked to a lot of folks and collected a lot of stories about the journey. … There is something there, there is a bond, and I wanted to get at the root of that. What is it about that bond with sisters? And it turns out, there really is something that just holds us together in good times and bad.”

Deborah was joined on the ABC series by four of her six sisters. Roker shared snaps of himself tuning in to his wife’s GMA appearance via Instagram on Tuesday, as well as shared the homemade meal he was making for her.

“Tonight, in honor of the release of @debrobertsabc new book, Sisters, Loved And Cherished and her four sisters appearing this morning on that other morning show, I made sure they had a good family dinner of #lasagne and an #applegalette,” he captioned the post.

Deborah thanked her husband in the post’s comments, stating, “So appreciate and love you!”

