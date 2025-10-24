CNN Launches New Show – What to Know About Host Elex Michaelson

What To Know CNN is launching a new nightly show, The Story Is with Elex Michaelson, premiering October 27 in the 9-11 pm PT/12-2 am ET slot.

Host Elex Michaelson, a 39-year-old journalist formerly with KTTV’s Fox 11 News, is recognized for his inclusive interview style and high-profile political interviews.

The show will cover major topics including politics, sports, health, technology, and entertainment.

CNN is preparing to debut a brand new show on Monday (October 27), as The Story Is with Elex Michaelson will premiere in the 9 pm PT/12 am ET slot on CNN and CNN International. The slot typically shows reruns of Anderson Cooper 360 from earlier, or other shows.

The show, based in Los Angeles, will feature live nightly panels and debates featuring a range of voices, including attorneys Gloria Allred and Areva Martin, conservative talk radio hosts Larry Elder and Jennifer Horn, progressive podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen, former California GOP chair Jessica Millan Patterson, and journalists Peter Hamby from Puck and POLITICO’s Melanie Mason.

In addition, the show will welcome guests, the first of which will be California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will join Michaelson to discuss the state’s pivotal redistricting vote on November 4. Other guests confirmed for the show’s first week include former US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA), and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff.

“The Story Is will waste no time in bringing together key figures from across the political spectrum to have fair, respectful and inclusive conversations on the issues that are important to our viewers all over the world,” Michaelson said in a statement.

He added, “By going beyond the predictable talking points, The Story Is will become a surefire source for news that breaks through, often with hope, joy and humor. I’m thrilled to bring this show to the world from LA!”

Michaelson is a 39-year-old journalist who previously served as a co-anchor on KTTV’s Fox 11 News and as the host and producer of The Issue Is on the same channel.

During his tenure at KTTV, Michaelson earned recognition for organizing and co-moderating debates with various officeholders, in addition to covering national politics and sports coverage. He has interviewed the likes of Donald Trump, Hilary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders, as well as LA-based politicians such as Newsom, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Rick Caruso.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Michaelson is known for providing his interview guests and panelists with a box of desserts made by his mother, Crystal Michaelson.

Michaelson announced his departure from KTTV in August 2025, stating he was leaving for an undisclosed opportunity. It was later announced on September 11, 2025, that Michaelson would be joining CNN.

Alongside politics, The Story Is will also cover the biggest stories across sport, health, technology, entertainment, and more. The first week of the two-hour show will feature live coverage of President Trump’s visit to Asia and the World Series in Los Angeles.

Michaelson will also speak with singer Josh Groban about the importance of funding arts education programs and travel with former California Gov. Schwarzenegger as he supports a program that trains ex-convicts to build custom cars, giving them a new lease on life.

The Story Is with Elex Michaelson, Weeknights, Premieres, Monday, October 27, 9-11 pm pt/12-2am et, CNN and CNN International