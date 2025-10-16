CNN’s New ‘All Access’ Subscription Service Launch Date & Price Announced

CNN is making another attempt at a streaming service, with its new All Access subscription tier set to launch on October 28, 2025, at the price of $6.99 per month (or $69.99 annually).

According to the network’s press release, the new service will provide audiences “with one centralized destination for CNN’s journalism, including live and on-demand video programming to stream. ”

“No one covers the world like CNN. With this new subscription offering, our audience will now have access to the best of CNN across platforms, including multiple live stream channels, our signature video-led journalism and all articles on CNN.com and in the mobile app,” said Alex MacCallum, Executive Vice President, Digital Products and Services, CNN Worldwide.

She continued, “It’s an essential step in CNN’s evolution as we work to give audiences the complete CNN experience in a format that reflects how audiences engage with the news today.”

The service will be available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually, allowing users to stream CNN’s live US and International programming, as well as more than 1,000 hours of CNN Originals content. In addition, the latest CNN Original Series and CNN Films will be available the day after their TV broadcast. Subscribers who sign up for the annual plan before January 5, 2026, can subscribe for $41.99 for the first year.

All Access will also provide exclusive live events, all CNN.com articles, and subscriber-only content. A full schedule and content offering will be revealed at launch.

This isn’t the first time CNN has attempted a subscription service. The network launched CNN+ in 2022, which only lasted one month before being shelved. CNN+ featured separate programming from the main network, unlike All Access, which will feature regular CNN content.

In 2023, CNN launched CNN Max, a channel on HBO Max that relied on the network’s international feed. This will be phased out ahead of the launch of All Access.

The new streaming service will build upon CNN’s current subscription product, now called the Basic Tier, which launched in October 2024 and currently allows its users unlimited access to CNN.com, CNN app articles, and subscriber-only content.