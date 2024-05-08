Let the News Seduce You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Interview with the Vampire Newsletter:

To call AMC‘s Interview With the Vampire intense is an understatement. Harrowing, gut-wrenching, terrifying, heartbreaking — these words are more fitting, especially in Season 2, premiering Sunday, May 12. Given how bat-sh*t crazy this new season will be, we wanted to provide fans with a needed moment of levity. Behold: The cast of the very serious, very dark Interview With the Vampire playing with blocks.

Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, and Delainey Hayles are an energetic bunch whose chemistry radiates throughout our studio as they play TV Insider’s Knock Your Blocks Off. Just like you’d find in a bar, random questions are written on each block, some with a TV twist.

You’ll hear some gasps in the room when Reid, whose Lestat de Lioncourt appears as a haunting hallucination in Season 2, pulls the block that asks if he believes in ghosts. That’s not the only weirdly perfect question pulled by the cast. Check out the Interview With the Vampire cast playing Knock Your Blocks Off in the full video above. Enjoy this silliness while you can, as Anderson tells TV Insider that Season 2 is a “slow descent into hell.”

The new season kicks off Sunday, May 12 at 9/8c on AMC, streaming on AMC+. (Here is a breakdown of when the episodes will come out.) In it, the interview continues in Dubai as Daniel Molloy (Bogosian) tries to get to the truth of Louis de Pointe du Lac’s (Anderson) life story. Standing in the way is Louis’ partner Armand (Zaman), whose fierce protection of Louis prompts him to change course and go on-the-record with Daniel.

What happened in Paris after Louis and Claudia (Hayles) conspired to murder Lestat will unfold throughout the eight episodes, but post-war Paris isn’t the only time the show will flashback to in Season 2. As teased in trailers, Luke Brandon Field will return as young Daniel Molloy when we get the first glimpse into the original San Francisco interview from 1973.

It’s in everyone’s best interest to have some fun with the cast in the video above before all the painful memories of Paris start flooding back. Enjoy!

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, May 12, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+