What Helen has done to Guy is a terrible thing. But having been lingering on the edges of his life for so long, did she grow to care about him over the course of his childhood?

Elizabeth McGovern: I think the thing I find so fascinating about this character is from one scene to the next, you flip back and forth from feeling that you really love and believe her and her motives, and then mistrust her and her motives. You can’t tell from one scene to another if she’s 100% good or not. But I think like everybody, she does intend to be. And I do think that she does care for Guy, but whether or not she’s willing to sacrifice him for her idea of the greater good…

Does she have powers?

She does not personally have powers.

How does she feel about that?

She is fine with that. I don’t think she has any problems with it. I think she knows the situation well enough and people who have a power to know that it is a mixed blessing. I mean, the one power she has is that she does lure Guy into this world. And in some ways, that is the ultimate power.

What is her relationship with the other Talamasca agents?

It’s her life. I don’t think she knows anything beyond this. I think she’s very driven and it’s her entire world.

So in her time within the agency, I’m imagining she’s probably seen and done some terrible things?

I think the thing about her is, we don’t know. There’s something about her that’s always shrouded in mystery. I think I do sense that there is a lot of hurt along the way, from the past, that she is somehow being driven by. And a loneliness, a lack of connection.

And that is clearly something she shares with Guy. What did you think when they said, “Oh, it’s a spy series set within the supernatural world”?

I didn’t really have any judgment until I read the script. Then, I immediately loved it. And that’s coming from someone who isn’t, by nature, a vampire person. I think it does appeal to vampire people, but I think it appeals outside of that demographic as well. And I think that’s where I find myself. It’s just so wonderful, the way it’s written.

Was it attractive to you also to play a character who was so almost nebulous as far as ethics?

Oh, very much so. I love this character that is so shrouded in history and I love the idea of the fact that you don’t know from one episode to the next whether she’s someone that you put your faith in or not. And I think Guy feels the same.

Do we see them growing closer over the course of this mission she sends him on?

Like some kind of trust? At times, they seem very close because they have very similar backgrounds and they’re in a similar situation. And then at times, I think Guy just really doesn’t trust Helen. He really doesn’t know. He vacillates all over the place. [Laughs]

