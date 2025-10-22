‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Wins After Breaking James Holzhauer Record

Brittany Sims
Comments
'Jeopardy!' players (from left) Katy Lentz, Tom Devlin, and Emmanuel Calivo
Spoiler Alert
Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! Question Mark Umbrella

$23.07
Buy Now

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Wednesday, October 22, episode of Jeopardy!]

A Jeopardy! contestant broke James Holzhauer‘s record with his score entering Final Jeopardy on October 21. Holzhauer set the record in 2019. Tom Devlin’s score is the highest-ever non-leading score entering the game’s 61st clue, according to The Jeopardy Fan.

In Devlin’s second game on October 22, he played against Emmanuel Calivo, from San Jose, California, and Katy Lentz, from Mauldin, South Carolina. Delvin, an attorney, has a one-day total of $22,599.

The reigning champion had the lead until Calivo, an airport customer service agent, found the Daily Double. He had $200 and wagered up to $1,000. In “Happy 80th, United Nations!,” the clue read, “Since 1948, more than 4,400 of these U.N. personnel have given their lives in the line of duty.” “Who are the Blue Helmets?” Calivo responded, moving up to $1,200, and second place.

By the end of the round, Devlin had the lead with $9,000. Calivo was in second place with $3,000. Lentz, a university brand manager, was in third place with $2,200.

'Jeopardy!' Fans Heartbroken as Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Hosting Role
Related

'Jeopardy!' Fans Heartbroken as Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Hosting Role

In Double Jeopardy, Calivo found the first DD. He was in third place with $4,600 and wagered $2,600, which would move him up to second if he were right. In “Who Speaketh in the King James Bible,” the clue read, “‘I do not know the man.'” “Who is Thomas?” he answered, which was wrong. The correct response was Peter, and he dropped down to $2,000.

Calivo also found the second DD. He had $4,000 and wagered $3,000. In “Friends in Dry Places,” the clue read, “I’m the guy to show you the arid intermountain West region bordered by the Rockies on the east & these 2 ranges on the west.” “What are the Cascade Mountains and the Sierra Nevada?” he answered correctly. Calivo improved to $7,000.

Devlin led with $20,600. Calvio had $9,400. Lentz was in third place with $5,800.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Travel U.S.A.” The clue was “The website for this hotel includes mini-biographies of Harold Ross, Edna Ferber & Alexander Woollcott.” The correct response is “What is the Algonquin?” Only one of the contestants got it right.

Lentz responded with “What is the Chelsea?” She wagered $0, so she ended with $5,800. Calvio’s answer was “What is the Plaza?” He wagered $6,400, ending with $3,000. Devlin had the correct response and wagered $0, ending him with $20,600. He became a two-day champion with a total of $43,199.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Jeopardy! key art

This… Is… Jeopardy!

Get absolutely everything about Jeopardy! in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1984–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Jeopardy! ›

Jeopardy!

James Holzhauer




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julianne Hough, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson on 'Dancing With the Stars' Wicked Night
1
Who Topped the ‘DWTS’ Leaderboard on Wicked Night?
Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 10
2
Why Patrick John Flueger Is Taking a Leave of Absence From ‘Chicago P.D.’
Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
3
‘NCIS’ Introduces a New Mystery About Night Parker’s Dad Died
Susan Lorincz
4
‘The Perfect Neighbor’: Is Susan Lorincz Actually a Doctor?
Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird 'Blue' Gleeson — 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 3 Episode 2
5
‘NCIS: Sydney’ Boss Explains Blue’s Backstory