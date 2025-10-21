‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Heartbroken as Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Hosting Role

Ken Jennings has revealed that he is leaving one of his jobs, and fans are heartbroken. The Jeopardy! host is staying on as a host of the game show, but is leaving the Omnibus Podcast, and reveals the reason why.

“I’m so proud of the eight years @johnroderick and I spent unearthing weird oddities of the past on our podcast OMNIBUS. But my travel schedule is making it harder and harder to keep up with the show, so we’re bringing in a cavalcade of guest hosts to help out,” he wrote on Instagram on October 20.

“But my final show as a weekly co-host is going to be a big live extravaganza in Seattle on November 8! Music! Surprises! Many goods and cheese! Consult @townhall_seattle for ticket details. If providence allows, we’ll see you there.”

The post was accompanied by a poster of Jennings and Roderick dressed up as astronauts, advertising the town hall. The men looked at a star in Roderick’s hand as a rocket ship flew by behind them. Dan Grissom at Biscuit Press made the poster. “We all love Solviet space art at OMNIBUS,” Jennings added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

Omnibus is a podcast hosted by the two men who explore “strange-but-true stories compiled as a time capsule for future generations,” according to the website.

Jennings flies back and forth from his home in Seattle, Washington, to Culver City, California, to film Jeopardy!, so filming the podcast is probably on the back burner.

Fans reacted to the news. “Heartbroken but happy for you,” one said.

“I feel like I’ve just been hit by a mail truck,” said another.

“Oh man, when I finally get to this episode in a few years, I’m going to be SO SAD! (Started from the beginning two years ago and I’m finally almost in 2023!) But also excited for guest hosts!” a third added.

“A true end of an era 😭 your puns have finally become just too much for John,” another wrote.

“Congratulations on your upcoming adventures,” one last fan added.

Jennings is also scheduled to appear at the New Yorker Festival this weekend in New York City. He will still be the host of Jeopardy!. Jennings is also an author of numerous books.