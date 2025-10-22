‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Reveal Postseason Schedule — What’s Changing

Brittany Sims
Comments
Ken Jennings
Jeopardy! YouTube
'Jeopardy!' ornament

Jeopardy! Logo Enamel Ornament

$19.95
Buy Now

Get ready to see familiar faces return to your screens in 2026. Jeopardy! bosses Sarah Whitcomb-Foss and Michael Davies have explained the post-season Schedule and what is changing within the shows. They sat down for an episode of their podcast, Inside Jeopardy!, which was posted on the game show‘s Substack.

Ken Jennings is expected to return to host all of the postseason shows. He hosts the syndicated and celebrity versions as well.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Jeopardy!‘s postseason and the changes that are coming with it.

  •  The Second Chance Tournament will last three weeks
    • 27 players in total, nine players per week, 15 days total for television time
  • Traditional format for Champions Wildcard
    • 15 players, 10 games, two weeks, consisting of three-day champions who don’t make the Tournament of Champions
    • For two-game and one-game winners, the bosses looked at all of the criteria, like attempts, responses, competitions, scores going into finals, and Coryat score, instead of just the amount they earned
    • This is an invitational tournament of producers’ choice
  • 21-player Tournament of Champions, same as 2022 and 2025
  • Postseason field to be revealed on November 10 on the next Inside Jeopardy! episode.

Which post-season tournament is your favorite? And who do you hope competes in the postseason? Are you happy with the changes to them? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Jeopardy! key art

This… Is… Jeopardy!

Get absolutely everything about Jeopardy! in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1984–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Jeopardy! ›

Jeopardy!




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julianne Hough, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson on 'Dancing With the Stars' Wicked Night
1
Who Topped the ‘DWTS’ Leaderboard on Wicked Night?
Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope in Episode 108 of Boots.
2
Will There Be a ‘Boots’ Season 2 Amid Pentagon Backlash?
Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 10
3
Why Patrick John Flueger Is Taking a Leave of Absence From ‘Chicago P.D.’
Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Season 23 Episode 2
4
‘NCIS’ Introduces a New Mystery About Night Parker’s Dad Died
Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird 'Blue' Gleeson — 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 3 Episode 2
5
‘NCIS: Sydney’ Boss Explains Blue’s Backstory