The numbers are in for the morning news ratings for the 2024-2025 TV broadcast season (September 2024-September 2025), and ABC News’ Good Morning America narrowly snatched the win as the most-watched newscast in total viewers over NBC News’ Today by just 44,000 viewers.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen’s ratings, GMA averaged 2.644 million total viewers and 470,000 viewers in the key Adults 25-54 demo for the 2024-2025 season. This was down 6% in total viewers and down 10% in demo viewers compared to the 2023-2024 season.

NBC’s Today averaged 2.604 million total viewers and 626,000 in the key demo for the recently concluded season. This was down 5% in total viewers and down 6% in the demo compared to the previous season. However, it remained top in the demo and showed the smallest decrease among the three morning newscasts.

Meanwhile, CBS News’ CBS Mornings averaged 1.940 million total viewers and 346,000 demo viewers for the 2024-2025 season. This was down 10% in total viewers and down 20% in the demo compared to the 2023-2024 season.

The story was much the same in the third quarter 2025 numbers, with ABC News’ GMA holding first place in total viewers and NBC’s Today maintaining the top spot in the Adults 25-54 demo.

Per AdWeek, GMA averaged 2.594 million total viewers and 460,000 demo viewers for Q3. This was down 3% in total viewers and 1% in the demo compared to the second quarter.

NBC’s Today averaged 2.444 million total viewers and 543,000 demo viewers for the third quarter. This was down 3% in total viewers and down 6% in the demo compared to Q2.

Finally, CBS Mornings averaged 1.789 million total viewers and 300,000 demo viewers for Q3. This was down 7% in total viewers and down 5% in the demo compared to the second quarter.

GMA is hosted by Robin RobertsGeorge StephanopoulosMichael Strahan, and Ginger Zee, with Lara Spencer as contributor.

Meanwhile, Today is helmed by Savannah GuthrieCraig Melvin (who replaced Hoda Kotb back in January), Al RokerCarson DalyJenna Bush HagerDylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones.

CBS Mornings is hosted by Gayle KingNate Burleson, and Tony Dokoupil, with Vladimir Duthiers and Adriana Diaz serving as fill-ins.

