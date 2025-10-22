‘AGT’ Champion Grace VanderWaal Shares Emotional Message After Her Mom Dies at 53

Grace VanderWaal is speaking out after the death of her mother, Tina VanderWaal, at the age of 53.

“Can’t yet find the words. I love you mommy. So much,” the former America’s Got Talent winner wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 21. “I wake up and want to call you. I don’t know how to move forward without you. I love you.”

Grace’s post featured photos and clips of herself and her mother from over the years, as well as a text screenshot from Tina, which read, “Whatcha doin today? Miss you so much.”

Fans offered their condolences to the singer and her family in the post’s comments section. “Grace I love all the traits your mom passed on to you: courage, kindness, inspiration, empathy, humility, and so much more. I’ll always remember her through you,” one person wrote. Another added, “Oh Grace! I’m so sorry for your loss! 🤍😢 sending lots of prayers and love at this time!”

“She is so beautiful 🤍 you and your family are in my heart today,” someone else shared. A different user wrote, “She loves you forever. She is your angel forever. Until you meet again. Keep strong. She loves you dearly. 🤍.”

Grace’s father, Dave VanderWaal, confirmed Tina’s passing in a Monday, October 20, Facebook post. “She was a fighter to the end of her long, 17-month battle with cancer, always finding a positive outlook no matter what — for herself and, even more importantly, for others facing the same difficult journey,” he wrote.

Dave and Tina were married for “27 wonderful years” and shared three children — Jakob, Olivia, and Grace. “Tina truly was the heart of our family, filling our lives with creativity, laughter, and love,” Dave continued. “Whether she was designing beautiful jewelry, teaching others to discover their creative spirit, or making every holiday and family moment special, she brought light and joy to everything she touched.”

Dave went on to note that he takes comfort in “knowing that Tina is now in Heaven — her bright, shining light still guiding us.” He concluded, “I know we’ll see her again one day. Until then, we’ll hold tight to the love, joy, and beauty she gave us. She was a laser beam of light to all who knew her.”

Back in June, Tina shared via Facebook that she had been diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in June 2024. “It’s been a rough road but I have an incredible support system of family and friends,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you to those (you know who you are) that have checked in on me, cheered me up, distracted me, send me thoughtful care packages and cards. Its [really] made me feel valued and loved!”

Grace rose to fame when she won Season 11 of AGT in 2016. Over the years, Grace has released two studio albums and has acted in projects such as Stargirl, Hollywood Stargirl, and Megalopolis.