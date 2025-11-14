MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Calls Trump a ‘Predator’ Then Corrects Herself

  • MSNBC host Jen Psaki quickly corrected herself after accidentally referring to Donald Trump as a “predator” during a discussion about the release of Jeffrey Epstein emails.
  • The conversation centered on Democratic lawmakers’ calls for the Trump administration to fully release Epstein files.
  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the document release as a partisan smear.

Jen Psaki quickly corrected herself on Wednesday’s (November 12) edition of The Briefing after she accidentally referred to President Donald Trump as a “predator.”

The MSNBC host was speaking with Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) about the recent release of emails sent to and from the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. During the interview, the pair focused on the ongoing pressure on the Trump administration to release the Epstein files in full.

“It’s outrageous that Donald Trump is hiding this, hiding the facts, the Department of Justice is hiding the facts, and that Mike Johnson and Republicans are complicit in supporting what Donald Trump is doing,” Garcia said.

Responding to Garcia, Psaki said, “You’re talking about the other predators that are out there, in addition to Trump,” before quickly throwing up her hands and waving off her statement. “Not that… I’m not saying he is. We don’t know all the details about that.”

“I just mean in addition to what we’ve learned about Epstein and others, there’s other predators out there,” she clarified.

The discussion came after Democratic members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released thousands of Epstein documents on Tuesday (November 11), which included emails from the disgraced financier, some of which referenced Trump.

In one 2011 email Epstein sent to his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, he alleges that Trump “spent hours” at his house with him and one of Epstein’s victims, whose name was redacted from the documents.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the documents, telling Fox News Digital, “The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”

“The unnamed victim referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions,” Leavitt added.

She concluded, “The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre.”

Back in August, Psaki drew the ire of Leavitt after the MSNBC anchor took to social media to react to a mass shooting in Minneapolis. “Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings,” Psaki wrote in reference to the frequent “thoughts and prayers” response to shootings.

During an August 28 press conference, Leavitt called Psaki’s remarks “incredibly insensitive and disrespectful.” She added, “I would encourage Ms. Psaki to pray for these families themselves, who need it right now more than ever.”

