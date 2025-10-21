Bill Maher Gives Blunt Verdict on George W. Bush Amid Trump Presidency

Real Time host Bill Maher said he would “love” to sit down with George W. Bush for an episode of his Club Random podcast, admitting that his “perspective” on the former President has changed in light of the Trump presidency.

Maher made the comments while interviewing Bush’s cousin, Extra host Billy Bush, who appeared on Monday’s (October 20) edition of Club Random. The comedian, a long-time critic of Bush, admitted he was “hard” on the former President, who was in office from January 20, 2001, to January 20, 2009.

“I was hard [on Bush], I’m not taking it back. I wasn’t for the invasion of Iraq, or just the basic Republican policies that he championed were not exactly my cup of tea,” Maher said, per Mediaite. “But I also have things more in perspective. He should know that, yes, I probably, looking back, could have been more reasonable.”

Billy told Maher to “bust his a**” to get Bush on the show, describing the former Republican President as an “easy hang” and “quite funny.” Maher responded, saying he would “love to talk to [Bush]” on the show if at all possible.

The HBO star also praised Bush, saying his idea to privatize social security “wasn’t like the worst idea,” and pointing to the grace it took him to wish Barack Obama success after he won the 2008 election. “You can’t imagine Donald Trump saying [that],” Maher added.

Later in the episode, Billy shared a story about the time he took magic mushrooms and hallucinated various family members, both living and dead, whom he wanted to speak with.

Maher quipped, “Can you tell W. not to go to Iraq?”

Billy laughed and joked, “He’s not going to do your show [now]. He just texted me that. He said ‘Bill was doing great until that.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.