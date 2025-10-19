Bill Maher Makes Bold Comparison of Taylor Swift & Donald Trump
Bill Maher made a bold comparison of Taylor Swift and President Donald Trump that likely raised eyebrows.
On the Friday, October 17 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 69, took aim at the POTUS, 79, ahead of No Kings Day protests set for Saturday, October 18. Nearly 7 million people showed up at more than 2,700 events across the country, CNN reported.
“This is all the people who are upset about the obviously anti-democratic things he’s doing here,” Maher said of Trump during his opening monologue. “They’re getting out in the streets, they’re saying, ‘We are not going to take this lying down! Milling around? Yes, we’ll do it milling around.’”
After joking that he would have attended but he “couldn’t find my p—y hat,” Maher criticized the right’s characterization of the protests.
“The Republicans are saying this is not ‘No Kings Day,’ they said this is ‘Hate America Day,’” he pointed out. “Yeah, liberals hate America? That’s what they think? ‘Yeah, if you won’t stop assembling freely and speaking freely, we’re gonna send our masked, unaccountable secret police to arrest you, as America should be!’”
Maher continued, “I mean, Trump does not like this, being called a king,” “He said, ‘I am not a king, and the next person who calls me one, they’re going to find their ass in the dungeon, let me tell you!’ He denied it. He said, ‘I am not a king, I have no intention of becoming a king. But if some country wants to donate a gold crown, I’m not gonna say no.’”
Additionally, the comedian addressed the recent indictments of several of Trump’s political opponents, including former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor. Maher used pop superstar Swift, 35, to make a point about the president.
“Comey’s indicted. Letitia James: indicted. Now, John Bolton, his former national security advisor — who wrote a book about him, not a good idea — he’s indicted. Trump is going after everyone that ever pissed him off. He’s like an authoritarian Taylor Swift. It’s amazing.”
