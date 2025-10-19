Bill Maher Makes Bold Comparison of Taylor Swift & Donald Trump

Bill Maher made a bold comparison of Taylor Swift and President Donald Trump that likely raised eyebrows.

On the Friday, October 17 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 69, took aim at the POTUS, 79, ahead of No Kings Day protests set for Saturday, October 18. Nearly 7 million people showed up at more than 2,700 events across the country, CNN reported.

“This is all the people who are upset about the obviously anti-democratic things he’s doing here,” Maher said of Trump during his opening monologue. “They’re getting out in the streets, they’re saying, ‘We are not going to take this lying down! Milling around? Yes, we’ll do it milling around.’”

After joking that he would have attended but he “couldn’t find my p—y hat,” Maher criticized the right’s characterization of the protests.