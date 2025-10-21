Yahtzee! On last week’s Abbott Elementary, the Abbott crew ventured out to a Phillies game, and now, on the Wednesday, October 22, episode of the hit mockumentary, they’re bringing the fun and games to teacher Gregory Eddie’s (Tyler James Williams) place for a good old-fashioned game night. Yes, that means we’ll finally be seeing the inside of Gregory’s apartment, which Williams describes as “efficient and optimal.”

That should be no surprise for fans, who know that Williams’ quirky one-time principal hopeful and gardener has perfectionistic tendencies. For Williams, the episode helped him gain a whole new perspective to the character he’s been playing since 2021. “I spent a lot of time focusing on what was in his apartment instead of what wasn’t,” he says. “I learned how deeply Gregory cares about the things he does care about. Gregory is someone who really is dedicated to a hobby or a process if it piques his interest, and I think his home and how he entertains reflects that.”

But how does fellow teacher and girlfriend Janine Teagues (creator Quinta Brunson) view his space? “Every bachelor finds themselves here at some point. Gregory is having to learn that his home has to be more than just comfortable for him,” Williams says. “He’s in a relationship with a woman who he loves and genuinely wants to make space for her. It’s just a matter of how?” We’re sure he’ll find a way.

And in the meantime, it’ll be game on for the happy couple. “He and Janine definitely amp each other up regardless of what they’re doing together,” says Williams. “Games are no exception.”

Though the actor wouldn’t note who the game night players would be in the sure-to-be hilarious installment, he teased that they aren’t from the Eddie family tree: “No family coming in this episode, but that doesn’t mean it will stay that way all season.”

And it wouldn’t be Abbott Elementary without a few surprises. He teases, “At some point, a very unwelcome guest comes in uninvited.”

Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), is that you?