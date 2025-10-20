Jonathan Jackson Reveals How ‘General Hospital’ Could Get Him to Return as Lucky

Michael Maloney
Comments
Jonathan Jackson - 'General Hospital'
Exclusive
Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Jonathan Jackson received a nice parting gift from General Hospital on Friday night, following his exit as Lucky Spencer from the ABC soap opera last June. He won his sixth Daytime Emmy, which was the actor’s third in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Lucky’s stories seemed to start and stop during the actor’s several-month tenure on the show. However, he says one of his main goals was fulfilled during this recent return. “One of the biggest motivations I had [in terms of coming back] was to work with Genie again,” Jackson told TV Insider following his Daytime Emmy win about getting to share the screen again with Daytime Emmy winner Genie Francis, who plays Laura, Lucky’s mother.

“The last time I was here over a decade ago, Genie wasn’t on the show,” Jackson pointed out. “I always felt like something was missing. I really wanted to get a chance to work with her at this stage in my life.”

Genie Francis, Jonathan Jackson - 'General Hospital'

Disney/Christine Bartoluccii

Daytime Emmys: Jonathan Jackson Thanks Anthony Geary in Emotional Speech
Related

Daytime Emmys: Jonathan Jackson Thanks Anthony Geary in Emotional Speech

While Jackson’s stories never quite took off during this last stay, the respected actor still had plenty of material when it came time to select episodes for his reel. “[I submitted] the scenes in the prison where Elizabeth [Rebecca Herbst] returns as an apparition and Lucky was dying,” Jackson shares, “And also, the scenes with Genie in the church when Lucky was telling Laura that he wasn’t a [donor] match for Lulu [Alexa Havins]. There was also the reconciliation with [his son] Aiden [Colin Cassidy], and the scene in Bobbie’s [diner] when he was tearing the place apart.”

Lucky got quite a tongue-lashing from Cyrus (Daytime Emmy winner Jeff Kober) for being absent in the lives of his and Elizabeth’s sons over the years. The show addressed this a bit by having Aiden and Lucky leave town together so they could do some overdue bonding.

“I was very grateful that they had a sense of conscience and reconciliation as a motivation in Lucky’s heart,” Jackson says. “That meant a lot.”

The six-time Daytime Emmy-winner has quite a bit on his plate right now. He’s got a new album coming out on January 6. He is performing in Nashville: The Encore Tour in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland next year, and there will be more touring after that. Jackson is also shooting a film in March.

Denise Alexander, Julie Berman, Greg Vaughan, Genie Francis, Anthony Geary, Tyler Christopher - 'General Hospital'

Everett Collection

But the door isn’t closed on a visit to Port Charles someday. In fact, Jackson says there’s a short-term GH story for which he would happily return: a memorial for Denise Alexander‘s Dr. Lesley Webber, Lucky’s TV grandmother and Laura’s mother, after the actress passed away earlier this year.

Should GH write this into the show and invite Jackson back as Lucky to honor his grandma? He says, “Oh, yeah. I’d be honored.”

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC

General Hospital key art

The Doctor Is In

Get absolutely everything about General Hospital in your inbox!

ABC

Soap Opera

1963–

TV14

Soap

Medical

Drama

Romance

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More General Hospital ›

General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Justin Hartley Details Key Scene With Jensen Ackles in ‘Tracker’ Premiere
Jenny Tolman, Lee Metzger, Forrest McCurren, Gretchen Wilson, David Glasser, Olivia Harms, Mitch Graham, Britnee Kellogg, Cody Hibbard (front row L-R) Briana Adams, Jon Wood, Blaine Bailey, Billie Jo Jones, Cassidy Daniels and Adam Sanders attend the premiere of
2
‘The Road’ Premiere Recap: 3 Singers Stand Out & 1 Is Eliminated
Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes — 'Watson'
3
‘Watson’ Grills Sherlock, Celebrating Johnny Carson’s 100th, Remembering ‘The Brady Bunch,’ Heat Wave in the ‘DMV’
Emilia Jones in 'Task' Season 1 finale
4
‘Task’ Stars Break Down Shocking Finale Shootout
Blake Monroe
5
WWE’s Blake Monroe Opens Up About Bringing ‘The Glamour’ & Feud With Jordynne Grace