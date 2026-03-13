Marshals has only released two episodes of its debut season so far, and it’s already renewed. The series premiere, which was CBS‘s most-watched premiere since Young Sheldon in 2017 and is the most-watched episode ever streamed on Paramount+, aired on Sunday, March 1. Episode 2 followed on March 8. However, the 2026 Oscars are this Sunday, March 15. Is Marshals airing a new episode this week?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Yellowstone spinoff’s schedule.

Does Marshals have a new episode on Oscars Sunday 2026?

Yes, there will be a new episode of Marshals airing on Sunday, March 15, during the 2026 Academy Awards. The Oscars are airing on ABC, but CBS’s Sunday primetime schedule is still running as planned that day.

When is the next episode of Marshals?

Marshals Season 1 Episode 3 airs on March 15 at 8/7c. It’s followed by a new episode of Tracker at 9/8c, and then a new episode of Watson at 10/9c.

Here’s the description for Marshals Season 1 Episode 3, “Road to Nowhere”: “When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the Marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters.”

Marshals is the first broadcast series from the Yellowstone TV universe created by Taylor Sheridan, but it’s not made by Sheridan (a first for the franchise). Spencer Hudnut makes the show for CBS. The series stars Luke Grimes reprising his role as Kayce Dutton, who’s looking for a new start after the death of his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille).

Kayce joins the U.S. Marshals after Monica died in the series premiere and is haunted by his family’s past in his new line of work. The infamous “train station” was referenced in Episode 2, and fans have theorized that this could become a major issue for Kayce moving forward.

There are some changes to CBS’s schedule during March Madness 2026, which kicks off on March 15. See a breakdown of the schedule changes here.

When do the 2026 Oscars start?

Catch the ceremony at 7/6c on ABC, with a live red carpet beforehand. You can find a full breakdown of when and how to watch here.

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS