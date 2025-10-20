Will ‘Task’ Return for Season 2? Everything We Know About Show’s Future

Tom Pelphrey and Mark Ruffalo in 'Task' Episode 5
Peter Kramer / HBO

[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from Task Season 1].

Season 1 of Task came to an end with the Sunday, October 19, finale, and fans are already desperate to know if more episodes are on the way. The show premiered in September and wrapped after seven episodes.

Will the Mark Ruffalo-led drama be back for a second season? Scroll down for everything we know so far.

Was Task renewed for Season 2?

So far, the true crime drama has not been renewed for a Season 2. However, creator Brad Ingelsby told Esquire, “I’d love to have a chance to do another season of Task,” so the idea certainly isn’t off the table if the streamer offers.

“If people respond to Task and keep responding to Task, I’d love to tell more stories about this place, because I love writing about this place,” Inglesby said. “I do feel like I have more stories to tell.”

He also explained that he loves creating for television because of “how many characters you get to explore,” adding, ““I really see myself as a character writer and not a great plot writer. And so what I love about TV is that you get to explore the Grassos, the Lizzies, the Aleahs. If I was to do a movie, unless I was Robert Altman, I just wouldn’t be able to tap into that many characters.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he also teased a possible crossover with one of his other beloved shows, Mare of Easttown. “I think there were still more stories to be told about people in Delaware County,” he admitted. “They exist in the same world, so it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Mare [Kate Winslet] walked into a Wawa that Tom [Ruffalo] was in. I don’t have a story in mind that’s a crossover, but I love the idea of their worlds intersecting.”

When does Task Season 2 premiere?

Since there is no renewal confirmed at this time, there is no Season 2 premiere date. However, if the show is renewed, it will be quite some time before it airs, as there is seemingly no script or production plans in place at this time.

'Task' Star Breaks Down Robbie & Tom's Tense Car Ride in Episode 5
Related

'Task' Star Breaks Down Robbie & Tom's Tense Car Ride in Episode 5

Who is in the Task Season 2 cast?

Casting information will not be revealed until a new season is confirmed. One character who definitely wouldn’t be able to return, though, is Tom Pelphrey‘s Robbie Prendergrast, who was killed in Episode 6.

Other characters who died in Season 1 were Lizzie [Alison Oliver] and Cliff [Raúl Castillo], so they would also only be able to return through flashbacks.

Is there a Task Season 2 trailer?

These is no trailer for Task Season 2 yet.

Task, Season 1, All Episodes, Streaming Now, HBO Max

