[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Gen V, Season 2 Episode 5, “The Kids Are Not All Right.”]

Gen V has delivered its fair share of wild scenes, but Season 2’s latest installment, “The Kids Are Not All Right,” certainly started with a bang as Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater) tended to the burned man in his home, bathing him in some sort of treatment, when The Boys‘ Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) arrived.

She gifted the dean a garden gnome, and they shared some small talk, displaying their shared wit and intelligence. But it was clear quite early on that the dynamic between this duo wasn’t altogether normal when she started slapping him in the face. “Harder,” he demanded, and Sister Sage didn’t pull any slaps, giving her best effort before things got… freaky.

Their heated exchange found them locked together on the toilet in an arrangement that is implied to be somewhat routine between them. All the while, the burned man sat in a tub next to them, watched on, and Sister Sage even pushed Cipher’s head away as she locked eyes with the man in the midst of her pleasure.

As fans of The Boys know, the smartest Supe in the world isn’t opposed to exploring chemistry with those around her, even lobotomizing herself to get with the Seven’s resident fish boy, The Deep (Chace Crawford), but her exchange with Cipher was quite different in tone, and certainly one of this season’s most bizarre moments.

When we asked Linklater about the bathroom moment, he began saying, “I mean, I was excited. I’ve never had my undercarriage filmed before.” Linklater’s response reminds us that Cipher has not one, but two memorable bathroom scenes in Season 2, with his butt making a cameo alongside Emma (Lizze Broadway) in Episode 4.

Clarifying this to Linklater, he laughs and adjusts his answer, noting that when he read the scene, “You just think to yourself, ‘Well, college is crazy.’ They kind of put their finger pulse of the college experience.”

Ultimately, it seems that Sister Sage and Cipher have grander plans, and as the crew from Godolkin University found themselves once again imprisoned at Elmira, that appeared to be part of their scheme. Sage is the current CEO of Vought, and in conversation with Cipher, it appears Marie’s (Jaz Sinclair) imprisonment is part of his bigger experiment surrounding her powers.

Sage went so far as to have Marie’s sister, Annabeth (Keeya King), brought into the prison to put pressure on her to perform with the full strength of her powers. What is Cipher and Sage’s endgame? Only time will tell, but let us know what you thought of their wild bathroom rendezvous in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more on Gen V as the season unfolds.

Gen V, Season 2, Wednesdays, Prime Video