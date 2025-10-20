[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for DMV Season 1 Episode 2, “Stay in Your Lane.”]

Tensions were flaring for Gregg (Tim Meadows), Colette (Harriet Dyer), and more in the latest episode of DMV, which saw the East Hollywood branch afflicted with a heat wave and a poorly working air conditioner.

After one employee experienced a “Washout Wednesday,” in which they were driven wild by the various variables a DMV employee must face, Colette was fearful that her crush, Noa (Alex Tarrant), could be next, which forced her to take extreme measures to sustain his employment. But her efforts may have backfired when she brought him along for a driving test, which reunited him with a woman he’d encountered while surfing at the beach.

Meanwhile, Gregg chastised her behavior and noted that she never took such an interest in preserving other employees’ jobs. When Colette began to consider jumping ship, though, Gregg took her aside for a pep talk and noted that her extreme care for the gig is what allows him to care less.

“I think part of the relationship that they have is he needs her there to make everything sort of balance out,” Meadows explains. “And I think also he feels like she hasn’t fully developed as an adult; she still has some growing to do, whether it’s in love or like friend relationships, and so he’s also taken her under his wing.”

The actor credits Gregg’s care for Colette with his own connection to Dyer. “They have this really fun relationship, it’s like a cool dad. And Harriet is amazing. She’s fun to work with. I think we have good chemistry with each other because I admire watching her process and everything,” Meadows shares.

While Gregg may have talked Colette into calming down and staying the course with her crush for Noa, who ultimately decided to stay at the DMV, one of the funniest aspects of the episode was undoubtedly Barb’s (Molly Kearney) consistent references to “Big Sac,” a.k.a. Sacramento, which is monitoring activity at the East Hollywood branch of the DMV.

“You’ll hear ‘big sac’ a lot,” Meadows confirms with a laugh. “You’re gonna hear a lot of things out of [Barb that] she’s unaware of what she’s saying. Molly is very aware of what they are doing, but Barb talks about ‘big sac,’ she calls the morning meetings ‘the Barb dump.'”

“Our thing is that we don’t bring attention to it because for us, it’s the highlight of our day to hear her really ridiculous innuendos,” Meadows adds of Barb’s comments. Stay tuned for more silly tidbits as DMV continues, and tune in to see how the ongoing Colette-Noa situation unfolds as Season 1 plays out.

