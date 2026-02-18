When Does ‘DMV’ Return? Tim Meadows Previews Gregg’s Big Lawsuit

Tim Meadows in 'DMV'
  • DMV star Tim Meadows previews Gregg’s lawsuit storyline ahead of the midseason return.
  • Find out what else is in store for the February 23 episode, “Hot Gurlz.”

DMV is gearing up for its midseason return on CBS, and things are about to get intense at the titular workplace as frustrated employee Gregg (Tim Meadows) launches a long-teased lawsuit against the department.

The series returns with the February 23 episode, “Hot Gurlz,” in which Barb (Molly Kearney) learns about the lawsuit that Gregg has decided to move forward with after threatening to do so previously. “This is the one time that he really does give his all and really pushes it, and he feels like it’s like him against the man, and he’s gonna win,” Meadows teases to TV Insider.

As viewers who have tuned into the comedy know by now, Gregg rarely gives work-related causes his full effort, but there won’t be an ounce of wasted energy in this matter. But when a threat is posed to one of his fellow employees, Meadows shares, “it makes him question how far he wants to push this lawsuit.”

Tim Meadows in 'DMV' Season 1

Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Along the journey with the lawsuit, Meadows teases that fans will learn more about Gregg and “his relationship with other people at the DMV.” He adds, “It causes a big rift between him and Barb because they’re like the oldest relationship that we have on the show, they’ve worked together the longest, and it’s a very confusing relationship.”

Also in the upcoming episode, Colette (Harriet Dyer) goes on a date with Ceci’s (Gigi Zumbado) cousin Miguel (Eddie Ramos), and learns that he may hold the answer to unlocking a friendship between the women. Additionally, Vic (Tony Cavalero) helps Noa (Alex Tarrant) with a rude customer as Mark Feuerstein reprises his guest role as Brent.

Don’t miss it, catch DMV‘s midseason return when it airs on CBS, and stay tuned for more as Season 1 continues to unfold.

DMV, Season 1, Returns Monday, February 23, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Where to Stream

DMV

Tim Meadows




