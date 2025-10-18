You could say Tom Cruise had a Paramount opportunity to visit the cast and crew of NCIS: Origins this week.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, NCIS: Origins co-creator David J. North revealed that Cruise had popped into the show’s set at Paramount Pictures Studios the day before.

“As we kick off a new season of Origins, it was awesome to have @tomcruise stop by yesterday to hang out and show so much support to our show and the entire @ncisverse,” North wrote.

Cruise’s visit was especially meaningful considering North said he and co-creator Gina Lucita Monreal found inspiration in one of the actor’s movies when crafting the NCIS: Origins locations. “@ginalucita and I took inspo from the bar in Top Gun when we dreamt up our bar, Daly’s, so we were stoked he approved, lol,” he wrote. “Thanks for all the advice and the love, Tom.”

In his post, North shared a slideshow of photos of him and Cruise posing side by side, Cruise and NCIS: Origins lead Austin Stowell (Leroy Jethro Gibbs) yukking it up. Cruise also FaceTimed with The Outsiders costar Emilio Estevez during his visit as he greeted Taylor Estevez, Emilio’s son, who works in special effects on the show. And Caleb Foote, who played Bernard “Randy” Randolf on the show, goofed around for Emilio’s benefit as Cruise held the phone.

And in a pic shared on the official NCISverse Instagram account, Cruise posed for a group photo alongside North, Stowell, Foote, Taylor, and NCIS: Origins costars Tyla Abercrumbie (Mary Jo Hayes) and Daniel Bellomy (Herm Daniels).

In an Instagram video of her own, Abercrumbie said she got to dance with Cruise during his visit. “I was like, ‘I love your work. All your work. I’ve seen Risky Business, but … I love and watch often the dance from Tropic Thunder,’” she said. “I danced with Tom Cruise a little bit. A little bit!”

Cruise’s visit came just one day after NCIS: Origins’ Season 2 premiere on October 14. And CBS has already teased the next episode: In a logline for that October 21 installment, the network says, “When the body of a college swimmer washes up on the beach, the team must determine if it was an accident or murder. Also, Gibbs prepares for his first interrogation.”

NCIS: Origins, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS